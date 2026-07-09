France vs Morocco: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for 2026 World Cup quarterfinals match on July 9, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|France vs Morocco
|Tournament
|2026 World Cup
|Date
|Thursday, July 9, 2026
|Time
|4:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|FOX, Telemundo
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium
How to watch France vs Morocco in the USA
Fans across the United States can watch the match live on FOX and Telemundo through cable and satellite television services.
Streaming coverage is available via Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for this exciting showdown.
Can I watch France vs Morocco for free?
Fans in the United States can stream this highly anticipated matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.
Available nationwide, each platform gives viewers access to every crucial play, from kickoff through the final whistle.
Canada’s Richie Laryea on his scuffle with Achraf Hakimi: ‘We’re not gonna let them walk over us’
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Morocco has proven it belongs among the world’s elite, and the Atlas Lions will have another chance to show it when they square off with France in a blockbuster World Cup quarterfinal.
After their remarkable run in Qatar and another impressive campaign in this tournament, Morocco enters this showdown full of confidence, but an even bigger test awaits against one of the favorites to win it all.
France, led by Kylian Mbappé, advanced after grinding out a tough victory over Paraguayand now has its sights on a semifinal berth in what promises to be one of the most compelling matchups of the tournament.
Achraf Hakimi of Morocco – Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
France vs Morocco: Predicted Lineups
France (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola; Kylian Mbappe.
Morocco (4-2-3-1): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Mouhammed Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui; Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi; Brahim Diaz, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss; Soufiane Rahimi.
What time is the France vs Morocco match?
The match kicks off today, July 9, at 4:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 4:00 PM
Central Time: 3:00 PM
Mountain Time: 2:00 PM
Pacific Time: 1:00 PM