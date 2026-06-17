Ghana vs Panama: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 17, 2026

Ghana takes on Panama at the Toronto Stadium for Matchday 1 of FIFA World Cup group stage. In a group with two favorites like England and Croatia, these two rivals are playing a duel with the feel of a final. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Ghana vs Panama Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Time 7:00 PM (ET) / 4:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FS1, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Ghana vs Panama in the USA

Viewers across the United States won’t want to miss this highly anticipated contest, available live on FS1 and Telemundo through traditional TV coverage.

Those preferring to watch online can stream the match on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium.

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Can I watch Ghana vs Panama for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch this highly anticipated clash live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with a free five-day trial available for eligible new users.

Both streaming services are offered nationwide, giving viewers access to all the action from the opening kick to the closing whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Ghana and Panama meet in a crucial group-stage matchup that could have a major impact on the standings. With Croatia and England considered the favorites for the top two spots, this contest may prove decisive in the race for third place and an outside shot at advancing.

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Ghana brings a talented squad still looking to fulfill its potential, while Panama arrives as one of Central America’s top teams. With three critical points at stake, both sides have plenty to play for in a game that already feels like a must-win.

Jose Fajardo of Panama – Omar Vega/Getty Images

Ghana vs Panama: Predicted Lineups

Ghana (4-5-1): Lawrence Ati-Zigi; Marvin Senaya, Jonas Adjetey, Jerome Opoku, Gideon Mensah; Elisha Owusu, Caleb Yirenkyi, Ernest Nuamah, Augustine Boakye, Antoine Semenyo; Jordan Ayew.

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Panama (3-4-3): Mosquera; Jiovany Ramos, José Córdoba, Andrés Andrade; Michael Murillo, Aníbal Godoy, Carlos Harvey, Éric Davis; José Luis Rodríguez, Ismael Díaz, José Fajardo.

What time is the Ghana vs Panama match?

The match kicks off today, June 17, at 7:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 7:00 PM

Central Time: 6:00 PM

Mountain Time: 5:00 PM

Pacific Time: 4:00 PM