How many fans are attending Argentina vs Egypt today at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina consistently draws large crowds, and with this match against Egypt, a complete sellout is expected with not a single seat left empty.

Argentina, like Egypt, is looking to advance to the next stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and fans are hoping to witness the match of a lifetime. A sellout crowd is expected, with every seat filled inside the climate-controlled stadium.

More than 68,000 fans are expected to attend the match as Argentina, one of the tournament favorites based on the FIFA World Rankings, looks to eliminate Egypt and advance to the quarterfinals. Most of the crowd is likely to support Argentina, though Egypt is also expected to have a strong traveling fan base.

Supporters could have a noticeable edge in the stands, with thousands expected to wear Argentina’s iconic blue and white jersey. Egypt fans are also likely to show up in large numbers, wearing the national team’s signature red jersey.

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Loyal fans for Argentina and Egypt

Although this Round of 16 matchup between Argentina and Egypt will be played in a different city and stadium than the group stage, traveling to another state should not be difficult within the United States thanks to the wide range of available flights.

Argentina fans during the 2026 World Cup (Getty Images)

Argentina played its group stage matches in Arlington, Texas, so fans with tickets for this Round of 16 clash against Egypt, which also carries a strong FIFA ranking after defeating Australia, will only need to make an 11-hour drive or take a flight of less than two hours.

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Egypt also drew large crowds throughout the group stage. Stadiums such as Seattle Stadium, BC Place in Vancouver, and Dallas Stadium were packed with Egyptian fans eager to watch Mohamed Salah play as the national team battled through a challenging group.

What is the Argentine and Egyptian population in Atlanta?

Although there is no official census showing how many Argentines live in Atlanta, the community is estimated to number in the low thousands. The Egyptian population is better documented, with around 4,850 people living in the state of Georgia. As a result, many are expected to travel to Atlanta to support their national team.