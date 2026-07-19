How to watch and stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup reaches its grand finale, FIFA is preparing a spectacular closing ceremony packed with music, global stars and unforgettable moments. Here's everything to know before tuning in to the celebration.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will come to an unforgettable close with a star-studded closing ceremony before Argentina and Spain battle for the World Cup trophy and the tournament’s record prize money.

Fans tuning in won’t just be watching the final—they’ll also get a celebration featuring global music stars, special guests and one last tribute to the soccer event that spanned three host nations: United States, Mexico and Canada.

The closing ceremony will begin 90 minutes before the match between Lionel Messi‘s team and Lamine Yamal‘s side. FIFA has organized an incredible lineup for the closing ceremony and several surprise appearances featuring some of the biggest stars, including Tom Cruise.

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Where to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony live

Fans in the United States can watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony live on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish. The closing ceremony starts well before kickoff, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Viewers who prefer to stream the event have multiple options. English-language coverage will be available through FOX One and the FOX Sports App, while Spanish-language viewers can watch the ceremony live on Peacock.

Because the closing ceremony takes place before the match, fans are encouraged to tune in early to avoid missing the opening performances, the official pre-match presentation and other special moments planned by FIFA.