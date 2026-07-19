Is Donald Trump attending the Spain vs Argentina 2026 FIFA World Cup final today?

Donald Trump is among the high-profile personalities rumored to be attending the 2026 World Cup final, making the upcoming clash between Spain and Argentina a prime opportunity for a potential heavyweight sighting in the luxury boxes.

The day has finally arrived. The 2026 FIFA World Cup final kicks off today with powerhouse nations Spain and Argentina gearing up for an epic clash. Headlining a star-studded list of VIPs and dignitaries in attendance is US President Donald Trump, whose presence at the match was officially confirmed by the White House.

In a historic moment, Trump is slated to present the iconic World Cup trophy to the winning captain. The presentation mirrors his appearance at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final, where he handed over the hardware following Chelsea’s victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

While it is customary for the head of state of a host nation to attend the tournament’s showpiece event, today marks the first time Trump will take in a World Cup match in person.

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The highly anticipated final will also feature a historic first-ever Super Bowl-style halftime show. With FIFA having already finalized the refereeing assignments, Trump will join a massive global audience tracking every minute of the Spain-Argentina showdown, with how to watch live in the USA confirmed.

U.S. President Donald Trump

A-list celebrities descend on 2026 World Cup final

President Trump won’t be the only high-profile figure in the building. A glittering lineup of Hollywood actors, chart-topping musicians, and iconic athletes will be in the stands or participating in the tournament’s closing ceremony, adding extra star power to soccer’s biggest stage between Spain and Argentina.

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Anticipation for the final is at an all-time high following a thrilling third-place playoff that saw France lose to England behind a record-breaking performance from Kylian Mbappe. Fans can expect fireworks from the opening whistle, given the world-class talent featured in the projected starting lineups for both Spain and Argentina.

With uniforms locked in for Spain and Argentina for the final, Trump and millions of fans worldwide are buckling up for what promises to be a legendary conclusion to the tournament.