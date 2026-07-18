Is Miami Stadium air-conditioned at the 2026 World Cup?

Miami Stadium has been one of the busiest venues throughout the 2026 World Cup, hosting one of the highest numbers of matches across the entire tournament.

The state of Florida is widely known for the intense heat, high humidity, and frequent chances of thunderstorms. Miami Stadium has been used on several occasions throughout the 2026 World Cup, and as an open-air venue, it does not have the same air-conditioning capabilities found at some other stadiums.

The France vs. England third-place playoff will be the final match at this venue, where weather conditions could play a significant role. Once again, high temperatures are expected to be a factor, while the large crowd in attendance will be able to seek relief from the sun thanks to the canopy installed at the stadium.

For the Three Lions, playing in Miami could bring back positive memories. It was there that England defeated Norway in the quarterfinals to secure a spot in the semifinals. Can this team repeat that success, this time against France?

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Which World Cup stadiums have air conditioning?

Of the 16 official venues used throughout the 2026 World Cup, only three provided spectators with relief from the extreme temperatures thanks to the benefit of air conditioning.

A general view of Atlanta Stadium during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match

Naturally, all of these venues are enclosed stadiums, which is the main reason they are able to feature air conditioning systems. The stadiums are Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium), Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), and Houston Stadium (NRG Stadium), all located in the United States.

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Matches played at Miami Stadium

France and England will play their final match of the 2026 World Cup in what is expected to be a highly attended game in Miami. It will be the seventh match hosted at this venue throughout the tournament.