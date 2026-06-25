Ivory Coast’s current FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup clash against Curacao

Ivory Coast head into their final Group E match against Curacao with qualification to the Round of 32 still within reach. The African side opened the tournament with an important 1-0 victory over Ecuador before suffering a crushing 2-1 defeat against Germany in the second match.

Despite the mixed results, the Elephants have still improved their position in the FIFA World Ranking thanks to their performances during the tournament. With everything still to play for in Group E, Ivory Coast control their own destiny heading into the decisive clash against Curacao.

A very interesting detail for Ivory Coast is the impact all those performances placed them as a Top 30 squad in the world. Now, they have a chance to keep climbing.

Advertisement

What is Ivory Coast’s current FIFA ranking?

Ivory Coast are currently ranked 30th in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,551.71 points. The Elephants have climbed three positions since the start of the 2026 World Cup, making them one of the teams that has benefited the most from the tournament in ranking terms.

How has Ivory Coast’s ranking changed during the World Cup?

Ivory Coast gained 27.75 FIFA ranking points after defeating Ecuador 1-0 in their Group E opener. That victory gave the African nation a significant boost and helped propel it up the global standings.

However, some of those gains were erased in the second match. The loss against Germany cost Ivory Coast 16.91 ranking points. Even after that setback, the Elephants remain in a better position than they were before the tournament began and have recorded a positive net gain overall.

Advertisement

Which African teams are ranked above Ivory Coast?

Among African nations, Ivory Coast currently trails five teams in the FIFA rankings: Morocco (6th), Senegal (19th), Nigeria (24th), Egypt (26th) and Algeria (27th). Ivory Coast currently stand as the sixth-highest-ranked African team in the world.