What happens if Norway win, tie or lose vs Senegal today at the 2026 World Cup?

Norway had an emphatic showing in Matchday 1, but what happens if they now win, tie, or lose vs. Senegal in the 2026 World Cup?

Norway enter Matchday 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the chance to take a major step toward the Round of 32 when they face Senegal in a crucial Group I barnburner. After opening the tournament with a big-time win over Iraq, Erling Haaland‘s team controls its own destiny heading into one of the most important matches of the group stage.

Norway come into the game with three points and a +3 goal difference, narrowly ahead of France, who also won their opening match but hold a +2 differential. With both teams level on points, today’s result could significantly impact the race for first place. After all, France and Norway face off in Matchday 3 of the 2026 World Cup.

Finishing at the top of the group could do wonders for Norway, as it could provide a more favorable path through the knockout rounds. Coming into the tournament as a red-hot team, the Landslaget would confirm its dark horse status by winning the group.

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What happens if Norway win vs Senegal?

Depending on how France vs Iraq ends up in the scoresheet, Norway could end up as the Group I leaders. Since France and Norway haven’t played, if France beat Iraq, it would depend on goal difference to see if Norway remain in first place or fall to second after an eventual win vs. Senegal.

Alexander Sorloth #7 of Norway

This would set up a crucial Matchday 3 game between Norway and France for the right to go through as number one seed. The clash between the two European squads would be must-see.

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What happens if Norway tie vs Senegal?

If Norway tie against Senegal in their Group I match at the 2026 World Cup, neither team will secure or be eliminated from knockout qualification, leaving the final group standings to be decided on the third matchday.

What happens if Norway lose vs Senegal?

If Norway lose against Senegal in their 2026 World Cup Group I clash, both teams will sit tied at 3 points, throwing the entire group wide open heading into the final matchday. That would force Norway to beat France if it’s assumed that Senegal beat Iraq and France beat Iraq in Matchday 2.

The tiebreaker in case all three of Norway, Senegal, and France end up with six points would be their head-to-head goal differential.