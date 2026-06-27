Panama vs England: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 27, 2026

Panama faces off against England at the New York New Jersey Stadium for Matchday 3 of FIFA World Cup group stage. England's future in the group is at stake against already eliminated Panama. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Panama vs England Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Saturdat, June 27, 2026 Time 5:00 PM (ET) / 2:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Panama vs England in the USA

Fans across the United States can watch this highly anticipated showdown live on FOX and Telemundo through traditional TV coverage.

Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium, giving supporters multiple ways to follow the action.

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Can I watch Panama vs England for free?

U.S. viewers can watch this exciting matchup live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. Eligible new users may qualify for a free five-day trial.

Both services provide live nationwide coverage, allowing fans to follow every key moment as it happens.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

England head into their final group-stage match needing a win over already-eliminated Panama to secure first place.

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Following a scoreless draw against Ghana, the Three Lions sit on four points in a group where three teams are still battling for qualification.

Panama are guaranteed to finish last regardless of the result, giving Harry Kane and England a prime opportunity to wrap up the group stage with a victory.

Amir Murillo of Panama – Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

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Panama vs England: Predicted Lineups

Panama (5-4-1): Orlando Mosquera; Amir Murillo, José Córdoba, Jiovany Ramos, Andrés Andrade, César Blackman; Cristian Martínez, Yoel Bárcenas, Carlos Harvey, José Luis Rodríguez; José Fajardo.

England (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Djed Spence, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Nico O’Reilly; Kobbie Mainoo, Elliot Anderson; Noni Madueke, Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford; Harry Kane.

What time is the Panama vs England match?

The match kicks off today, June 27, at 5:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 5:00 PM

Central Time: 4:00 PM

Mountain Time: 3:00 PM

Pacific Time: 2:00 PM

FOX, Telemundo, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium