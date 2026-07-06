Sergino Dest’s profile: Where was the USA full-back born? Age, height, career highlights, and more

Sergino Dest has become a key player for the USMNT after starring for Ajax, Barcelona, AC Milan and PSV Eindhoven. Take a closer look at his background, career journey and rise as one of America's top full-backs.

Sergino Dest was born in a European nation, before choosing to represent the United States at senior international level. The PSV Eindhoven full-back has since become a regular feature for the USMNT.

His development began at Almere City and Ajax, where he rose through one of Europe’s most respected academies before breaking into the first team in 2019. That rapid rise earned him a major transfer to FC Barcelona in 2020.

Now, he continues to be an important figure for both club and country. As his career evolves in the Netherlands and with Mauricio Pochettino‘s team, his journey remains one of the most closely followed among American players.

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How old is Sergino Dest?

Sergino Dest is 25 years old. The USMNT defender was born on November 3, 2000, in Almere, and has become one of the most accomplished American players of his generation after breaking through in European soccer. Dest is among a list of players born outside the USA representing the USMNT at the World Cup.

Sergino Dest of the United States talks to the media during a training session (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

He came through Ajax‘s prestigious youth academy before making his senior debut in 2019. His impressive performances quickly attracted interest from Europe’s elite clubs, leading to a move to Barcelona just one year later.

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How tall is Sergino Dest?

Sergino Dest is 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 meters) tall. Although he is not one of the tallest full-backs, he makes up for it with his athleticism, balance, quick acceleration and technical ability.

Capable of playing on either the right or left side of the defense, he is known more for his offensive instincts than his physical presence. His pace and creativity have made him a valuable asset for both club and country throughout his professional career.

Where was Sergino Dest born?

Sergino Dest was born in Almere, Netherlands. Despite being born and raised in the Netherlands, he chose to represent the United States because of his American father. His case is similar to that of Antonee Robinson, also born outside the US, or Malik Tillman, who was born in Germany but plays for the USMNT.

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He spent his childhood in the Netherlands and began playing youth soccer with Almere City before joining Ajax’s prestigious academy in 2012. There, he developed into one of Europe’s most promising young full-backs.

Which club does Sergino Dest play for?

Sergino Dest currently plays for PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Eredivisie. He initially joined PSV on loan from Barcelona in August 2023. He quickly became an important starter, helping the club win the 2023-24 Eredivisie title before suffering an ACL injury near the end of the season.

Following the successful loan spell, PSV signed him permanently in June 2024. After completing his rehabilitation, he returned to action and continued as one of the club’s first-choice full-backs.

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Before arriving at PSV, he played for Ajax, where he broke into the first team after graduating from the academy. His performances earned him a transfer to Barcelona in 2020, making him the first American player to represent the Catalan club in La Liga.

When did Sergino Dest make his USA debut?

Sergino Dest made his senior United States debut on September 6, 2019, in a friendly against Mexico at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. He started at right back at just 18 years old.

His debut came shortly after establishing himself with Ajax, and he quickly became a regular under then-head coach Gregg Berhalter.

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Sergino Dest during a training session for the 2026 World Cup (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Only a few months later, he officially committed his international future to the United States after being pursued by both the U.S. Soccer Federation and the Dutch Football Association.

Since then, he has become one of the USMNT’s most important defenders, regularly featuring in World Cup qualifiers, CONCACAF Nations League matches and the FIFA World Cup.

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Sergino Dest’s career highlights

Rose through Ajax’s renowned academy and made his first-team breakthrough (2019): After joining Ajax’s youth system in 2012, Dest earned his senior debut in 2019 and quickly established himself as one of Europe’s brightest young full-backs. His performances earned him the Ajax Talent of the Year award in 2020 and a place on the Golden Boy shortlist.

Completed a high-profile move to Barcelona (2020): In October 2020, Barcelona signed Dest from Ajax, making him the first American player to appear for the Catalan club in La Liga. The transfer was a landmark moment for both the player and U.S. soccer.

Won the Copa del Rey with Barcelona (2020-21): During his first season in Spain, Dest helped Barcelona capture the 2020-21 Copa del Rey, the first major trophy of his professional career.

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Made Champions League history for an American (2020): Dest became the first U.S. men’s international to score for Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, finding the net against Dynamo Kyiv in November 2020.

Represented AC Milan in Serie A and the Champions League (2022-23): Although his loan spell was short, Dest gained valuable experience playing for one of Italy’s biggest clubs and featured in Milan’s run to the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Revived his club career with PSV Eindhoven (2023-present): After joining PSV on loan in 2023, Dest became a key starter and helped the club win the 2023-24 Eredivisie title. His performances convinced PSV to sign him permanently in 2024 despite recovering from an ACL injury.

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Became a cornerstone of the USMNT: Since making his senior debut in 2019, Dest has developed into one of the United States’ most important defenders, earning regular starts in World Cup qualifying, the FIFA World Cup, and major international tournaments.

Played every match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup: Dest started all four games for the United States in Qatar and assisted Christian Pulisic’s winning goal against Iran, helping the Americans reach the Round of 16.

Won three consecutive Concacaf Nations League titles: Dest played a major role in the United States lifting the 2021, 2023, and 2024 Concacaf Nations League trophies, cementing his reputation as one of the team’s elite defenders.