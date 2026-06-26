The uniforms Norway and France are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Matchday 3

A special match is on deck for the top two teams in Group I, where France will sport a unique uniform and Norway will stick with a classic kit.

France is wearing a very special uniform for Match 61 of the 2026 World Cup against Norway. Its eye-catching green kit is turning heads, while Norway is sticking with the classic look everyone knows, one that closely mirrors their national flag. What happens today will define whether France or Norway win Group I.

Norway hopes to make a statement in this match, which will be officiated by a veteran English referee. It will be wearing a sharp, almost entirely red kit featuring the blue cross from the country’s flag on the right side of the jersey, practically wrapping itself in the flag for kickoff.

The goalkeepers for both national teams will also sport attractive jerseys. France’s keeper will be in yellow, while Norway’s goalkeeper will wear an all-light-blue kit with the national flag centered on the jersey. Erling Haaland isn’t starting as Norway are resting most of their stars.

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The story behind France’s green uniform for Match 61

France is breaking tradition by wearing a light green jersey inspired by the Statue of Liberty, marking the first time it has voluntarily ditched its classic colors. This look throws it back to a 1978 World Cup mishap when a jersey coordination error forced it to borrow a local Argentine club’s green shirts.

It was revealed a few weeks ago that France would debut this design, with a color scheme inspired by one of the world’s most famous statues. It remains to be seen if Les Bleus will wear this beautiful, unique jersey again in the knockout stage, as its market value could skyrocket.

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How much do the Norway and France jerseys cost?

In the United States, the Norway jersey is available for $175 at official Nike stores. Nike, which also sponsors France, is selling the French light green jersey for $175, while the classic blue version goes for over $200.