What is Argentina’s updated FIFA ranking to face Austria at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina’s outlook in the 2026 World Cup could change significantly depending on the result against Austria. A win, draw, or loss would not only impact their position in Group J, but could also affect their standing in the FIFA World Ranking, where La Albiceleste enter the match as the undisputed No. 1 team in the world.

With 1,889.06 points, Lionel Scaloni’s side remains atop the ranking, with France its closest challenger and Spain currently rounding out the top three. The nature of a major international tournament like the World Cup means those positions can shift constantly as results unfold.

Austria’s current position in the ranking is 21st. The European side has reached that spot after climbing three places following its 3-1 victory over Jordan in the tournament debut.

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Argentina and Austria are both aiming for first place

In the match between Argentina and Austria, with Amin Omar as the main referee, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The winner of this intense duel will automatically secure the top spot in the standings, locking in a crucial advantage for the next round. It is a true winner-takes-all scenario where securing a victory is the only path to guaranteeing first place.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates.

In the event of a draw, both teams would end up with four points and would have to wait for the match between Algeria and Jordan. If there is a winner in that game, that team would reach three points and would still have a strong chance of finishing top of the group in the final round. These are the standings ahead of Matchday 2:

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Position-Team Points GP/GD (GF) 1 – Argentina 3 1/+3 (3) 2 – Austria 3 1/+2 (2) 3 – Jordan 0 1/-2 (0) 4 – Algeria 0 1/-3 (0)

Messi aims to make history

With 16 goals already to his name, Lionel Messi sits right alongside Miroslav Klose at the very top of the tournament’s scoring charts. If he manages to find the back of the net just one more time, he will break the tie and officially become the sole top scorer in World Cup history, further cementing his legacy as the absolute greatest of all time.