Who is the referee of Argentina vs Austria at the 2026 World Cup today?

A debutant referee will be in charge of Match 43, where Argentina looks to stay undefeated against Austria.

Argentina hasn’t dropped a single match in the 2026 World Cup, and now faces a crucial test against an equally undefeated Austria. Managing the action will be Amin Omar, a referee making his debut in FIFA’s biggest tournament.

Omar’s World Cup experience is small, but he’s no stranger to international games. He recently officiated in the South Korea vs Czechia match (Group A) where he called only one yellow card and just 4 offsides.

Another fixture will be an excellent test of Omar’s composure on the international stage. With both Argentina and Austria fighting to keep their unbeaten streaks alive, expect a physical, foul-heavy matchup that could easily push the referee to hand out several yellow cards.

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The Referee’s experience ahead of Argentina vs. Austria

Omar also refereed in the CAF World Cup Qualifiers, adding some extra leverage to his resume. One notable detail about the official, who will wear a yellow jersey to avoid clashing with Argentina or Austria colors, is his remarkably low average of 0.2 red cards per game.

Assistant referees:

Mahmoud Abouregal (Egypt)

Ahmed Hossam Taha (Egypt)

Fourth official:

Alejandro Hernández Hernández (Spain)

Reserve assistant referee:

Diego Sánchez Rojo (Spain)

Video assistant referee:

Khamis Al-Marri (Qatar)

Assistant video assistant referee:

Mahmoud Ashour (Egypt)

Support video assistant referee:

Tatiana Guzmán (Nicaragua)

Omar last sent a player off in March during a Saudi Pro League match; before that, he hadn’t shown a single red card in 2026. That disciplinary restraint is good news for both squads as they look to secure a quick exit from the group stage and head into the knockout rounds.

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Amin Omar’s low penalty average

As a World Cup debutant, Omar enters this match with a very low penalty average: just 0.25 per game across his relatively short 61-match career. That conservative whistle could play a major role in Match 43, especially if players start embellishing fouls in the box to search for a penalty.