What is Austria’s updated FIFA ranking to face Messi, Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

Austria is set to clash with Messi’s dangerous Argentina squad in what promises to be a fiery World Cup matchup, with the Austrians entering the game with a slightly improved FIFA ranking.

Austria heads into Match 43 of the 2026 World Cup to face Argentina, riding high on an improved FIFA ranking after locking down a win in their group stage opener. But will a higher spot in the world rankings actually make things any easier against Lionel Messi? The Austrians are about to find out.

As of June 22, Austria sits at No. 21 in the FIFA world rankings, putting them ahead of Iran, South Korea, Nigeria, and Australia. They jumped three spots after beating Jordan in their group stage debut, putting them in a great position to advance to the knockout rounds.

Messi remains the main threat for Das Team, who have plenty of firepower of their own but still face a massive challenge. A few days ago, Austria’s goalkeeper tried to downplay Argentina’s No. 10, mentioning his preference for Cristiano Ronaldo, a clear sign he isn’t intimidated.

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Austria’s FIFA Rankings history

Sitting at No. 21 is a solid spot for Austria, though their highest ranking ever came back in 2016 when the squad cracked the top 10 at No. 10. It was a massive achievement for a country that hadn’t reached a World Cup since 1998.

That history could serve as inspiration. After nearly 30 years without a World Cup appearance, Austria doesn’t look afraid of Argentina. A win or a draw today wouldn’t just boost their current ranking; it would secure their spot in the next round.

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What was Austria’s lowest ranking?

Austria’s lowest point in FIFA Rankings came in 2008, when they plummeted to No. 105 in the world. That collapse sounded alarms within the country’s soccer federation, sparking a massive overhaul to fix a national team program that was seriously struggling.