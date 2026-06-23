Confirmed lineups for England vs Ghana today at 2026 World Cup

With a win over Ghana and some help, England could clinch first-place in Group L of the 2026 World Cup. Ahead of a crucial showdown, on Bolavip we take a look at how the two sides line up.

England and Ghana meet in a crucial showdown in Group L of the 2026 World Cup. Because both the Three Lions and Black Stars were victorious in their tournament debuts, the winner of this showdown could clinch first-place in the standings with some help across the board.

England need to defeat Ghana and hope Croatia defeat or tie against Panama. If those results happen, then England will secure first-place in Group L with six points and the tie-break advantage in head-to-head points against Croatia, who England thrashed by a score of 4-2, and Ghana. Panama would be left with one or no points, and thus unable to match England’s line even if they defeat the Three Lions on the final matchday.

As for Ghana, they know what would happen if they defeat England, and that could put them in prime position to finish as Group L winners. In addition to a win over England, Ghana need Panama to earn at least a point in their game against Croatia. Because Ghana hold the tiebreaker advantage over Panama, they won’t be surpassed by the Canaleros if the Black Stars reach six points.

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Still, that may be looking too far ahead. England and Ghana both need only a win to secure a place in the round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. Thus, their upcoming showdown is crucial, and their starting lineups reflect just how much is on the line.

Harry Kane #9 of England.

England’s starting XI

Although Thomas Tuchel made noise by leaving Phil Foden, Harry Maguire, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Cole Palmer out of England’s roster for the 2026 World Cup, the Three Lions can still put together a formidable starting lineup. The Lions roared in their debut against Croatia, and Ghana were put on notice. As England and Ghana meet at Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts), this is how Tuchel’s side will look:

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Jordan Pickford (GK), Reece James, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Djed Spence; Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham; Noni Madueke, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane.

England make two changes

Playing in a traditional English 4-3-3 formation, the Three Lions are making two changes to their starting XI from the match against Croatia. John Stones would be dropping out of the lineup, making way for Guehi, England’s lone player born overseas at the 2026 World Cup.

On the other hand, Nico O’Reilly will be replaced by Djed Spence, who will be wearing a mask to protect his broken jaw. Many fans might be surprised to see Bukayo Saka won’t be starting for England, but he was also used a substitute against Croatia.

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Ghana’s starting XI

Taking on England in Boston, Ghana hope to stage their own version of the Boston Tea Party, knocking the Three Lions off the top of the Group L standings. To do so, Ghana will line up with the following starters:

Benjamin Asare (GK); Marvin Senaya, Jonas Adjetey, Jerome Opoku, Gideon Mensah; Caleb Yirenkyi, Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Antoine Semenyo; Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew.

Ghana are making several changes to their lineup. Thomas Partey, who couldn’t play for Ghana vs. Panama in the 2026 World Cup debut is now back on the lineup, as the game against England will be played in the United States. Moreover, Inaki Williams, one of Ghana’s players born abroad, will be starting after being a substitute in the debut, a decision that has raised several eyebrows.