Why isn’t Antonio Nusa starting today for Norway vs England at the 2026 World Cup?

In a stunning development ahead of today's high-stakes 2026 World Cup quarterfinal, Norway dropped a major lineup bombshell by leaving rising star Antonio Nusa completely out of the starting XI to face England.

One of the breakout stars for Norway during this 2026 World Cup campaign has been Antonio Nusa. The dynamic left winger has emerged as a constant attacking threat alongside superstar Erling Haaland, but in a surprising twist for today’s high-stakes clash against England, Nusa will begin the match on the bench, after the lineups were confirmed.

Despite establishing himself as a top-tier option on the roster, Nusa’s exclusion from the starting XI is a purely tactical decision by the coaching staff. Although he was substituted off early during the Round of 16 battle against Brazil, the winger is completely healthy and ready to go; however, given the high-octane intensity expected from the opening whistle, he is projected to feature as a high-impact weapon later in the match.

While Norway hold back one of their top weapons, England will also relegate two prominent names to the bench for this crucial encounter. On one hand, Bukayo Saka sits despite starting the previous five matches, while Marcus Rashford is also among the substitutes after a blistering start to the tournament was followed by a dip into the reserve rotation.

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Furthermore, England will have to cope without the suspended Jarell Quansah, who is completely unavailable for selection today. For Norway—whose FIFA world ranking took a hit following their recent victory to Brazil—this blockbuster serves as the ultimate litmus test to prove they belong on the world stage and that their deep tournament run wasn’t just a product of favorable luck.

🌎🇳🇴 Antonio Nusa makes history for Norway: first goal at WC knockout stages in 88 years! pic.twitter.com/PJquKQVxxA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2026

Nusa’s statistical impact for Norway in the World Cup

Even without a spot in today’s starting lineup, Nusa remains one of the most clinical players on the squad, having put up stellar numbers throughout the group stage and the knockout rounds. Let’s dive deeper into his 2026 World Cup production:

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Matches played: 5

Matches started: 3

Total minutes played: 268

Goals scored: 1 (vs. Ivory Coast)

Assists: 0

Total shots: 1

Shots on target: 1

Accurate passes: 59

Total passes attempted: 73

Pass accuracy rate: 80.8%

Yellow cards: 1

Red cards: 0

With optimal playing weather locked in for Norway vs England, a raucous, capacity crowd is expected to pack the venue, setting the stage for an electric atmosphere in what promises to be a physical, tightly contested battle.