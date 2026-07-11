Why isn’t Jarell Quansah playing today for England vs Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

England will face Norway for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals, but the Three Lions will be without defender Jarell Quansah.

England will be aiming for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals against Norway, but the Three Lions will have to deal with key absences. Jarell Quansah was sent off during the Round of 16 match against Mexico, and after the disciplinary ruling was announced, it was confirmed that the defender will serve a two-match suspension.

As a result, manager Thomas Tuchel already knows he will not be able to include him in his lineup against the Vikings. Additionally, the defender will also miss the potential semifinal clash against either Argentina or Switzerland, scheduled for next Wednesday at Atlanta Stadium.

Following the controversial case in which FIFA lifted Folarin Balogun’s suspension days ago, England reportedly attempted to appeal the red card shown to Quansah, but the effort ultimately proved unsuccessful. Another notable absentee in England’s lineup today is Bukayo Saka, but the reason he isn’t starting against Norway appears to be tactical. The same goes for Marcus Rashford, who isn’t starting either.

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Quansah’s controversial red card

Jarell Quansah was sent off in the 54th minute following a harsh challenge on Mexico’s Jesús Gallardo. Although referee Alireza Faghani didn’t initially penalize the severity of the tackle, a swift VAR review revealed that Quansah caught Gallardo’s leg with his studs in a dangerous manner, prompting a direct red card that forced the Three Lions to defend their 3–2 victory with ten men.

Jesus Gallardo #23 of Mexico is tackled by Jarell Quansah #26 of England.

Although the intention was clearly to win the ball rather than make contact with his opponent, the defender’s sliding challenge, combined with the wet conditions caused by the rain, made it impossible for him to stop his momentum, resulting in slight contact with Gallardo.

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England’s defense vs. Norway

Quansah’s absence could prove significant for a team that has built one of its biggest strengths around defensive solidity. Pending official confirmation, manager Thomas Tuchel is expected to maintain his four-man back line featuring Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi, and Nico O’Reilly.

Thomas Tuchel, Manager of England, looks on during the England World Cup 2026.

How much will England miss Quansah?

Jarell Quansah has earned 4 senior caps for England during their 2026 campaign, starting twice in the World Cup group stage and knockout phase while maintaining an elite 91% passing accuracy from the back. With his suspension for the clash against Norway at the Miami Stadium, the Three Lions lose a remarkably composed distributor who completed 42 out of 46 passes against Panama and averaged over 5 clearances per game.