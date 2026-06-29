The uniforms Germany and Paraguay are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Germany and Paraguay meet in a win-or-go-home match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32. Beyond the stakes on the field, the official kit selections also play a key role before kickoff.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 brings together two nations with proud soccer traditions as Germany and Paraguay battle for a place in the last 16. Beyond the star players, another detail has been confirmed: the official uniforms.

Germany will take the field in an all-white version of its home kit, pairing its traditional white jersey with white shorts and white socks for the first time during this World Cup. Paraguay, meanwhile, will wear its away strip without Diego Gomez on the matchday squad.

Every kit combination at the FIFA World Cup is approved before kickoff to ensure clear color contrast for players, officials and television audiences. The same applies to the referees assigned to the match and the goalkeepers.

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What uniforms are Germany and Paraguay wearing today?

Germany are wearing an all-white version of their home kit, while Paraguay are taking the field in their navy blue away uniform for today’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match. FIFA approved the color combination to ensure contrast.

Germany’s all-white look marks the first time the four-time world champions have used this combination at the 2026 World Cup. During the group stage, Julian Nagelsmann‘s side wore the same white home shirt with black shorts against Curacao and Ivory Coast before switching to its blue away kit against Ecuador.

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Paraguay, meanwhile, has switched from its iconic red-and-white home stripes to its away kit. Manufactured by Puma, the jersey features a dark navy base with tropical blue graphics inspired by the country’s natural landscapes.

As with every World Cup match, FIFA also assigns contrasting kits for both goalkeepers and the referee crew to ensure every participant on the field is easily distinguishable for players, officials and television audiences.

Why is Germany wearing an all-white kit against Paraguay?

Germany are wearing an all-white kit because FIFA selected that combination to provide the clearest possible contrast with Paraguay’s dark navy away uniform.

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Although Germany’s home jersey is traditionally white, the team usually pairs it with black shorts. For this Round of 32 match, however, the governing body approved white shorts and white socks instead.

The all-white look is more than a cosmetic change. It is the first time Germany have worn this combination during the 2026 World Cup, and it immediately evokes memories of the team’s successful 2014 World Cup campaign.