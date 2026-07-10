Why isn’t Ferran Torres playing today for Spain vs Belgium at the 2026 World Cup?

Ferran Torres has been one of the most intriguing stories ahead of Spain vs Belgium at the 2026 World Cup.

Ferran Torres is not in Spain’s starting lineup for today’s 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal against Belgium because of a technical decision made by head coach Luis de la Fuente, who also benched Pedri today.

The coaching staff has continued to trust Mikel Oyarzabal as his undisputed starter, maintaining the same attacking structure that has produced positive results throughout the tournament. After an injury, Nico Williams is not starting either.

While Ferran Torres remains an important member of the squad, his role in this World Cup has mainly been as an impact substitute in the second half. It could happen again facing Belgium, who are missing Youri Tielemans today in a last-minute change to their lineup.

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Why is Ferran not playing today for Spain vs Belgium?

Ferran is not playing today for Spain against Belgium because Luis de la Fuente believes Mikel Oyarzabal is the best option as the central reference in La Roja’s attack.

Oyarzabal has become a key figure in Spain’s offensive setup, offering movement, finishing ability, and tactical understanding in the final third. As a result, Ferran Torres has not been selected for the starting XI against Belgium, despite his quality and experience at the international level with FC Barcelona.

Who is starting for Spain vs Belgium in attack?

Spain’s attacking lineup for the quarterfinal will feature Mikel Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal, and Dani Olmo. This trio combines Oyarzabal’s finishing presence with the creativity and unpredictability of Yamal and Olmo. De la Fuente appears to be maintaining the attacking formula that has worked well for Spain in recent matches.

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Is Ferran Torres available for Spain vs Belgium in 2026 World Cup?

Yes. Ferran Torres is available and could play an important role later in the match. If Spain needs more attacking depth, speed, or a different offensive approach, De la Fuente may turn to Torres in the second half. Given his profile and experience, he remains a valuable weapon for Spain in a high-stakes quarterfinal against Belgium.