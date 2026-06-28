Why isn’t Ismael Kone playing today for Canada vs South Africa in 2026 World Cup Round of 32?

Canada will begin the knockout stages without Ismael Kone after the midfielder suffered one of the most serious injuries of the 2026 World Cup.

Canada will be without one of their most important midfielders when they face South Africa at Los Angeles Stadium in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. A huge loss for coach Jesse Marsch, who decided not to start Alphonso Davies today.

Ismael Kone suffered a devastating injury during Canada’s group-stage match against Qatar in Vancouver, ending his tournament in heartbreaking fashion. Undoubtedly, a tough episode for the host nation.

The injury came just as Canada were building momentum after an impressive run through the group stage. His absence is a major blow for the Canadian squad ahead of the knockout rounds.

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What injury did Ismael Kone suffer in 2026 World Cup?

Ismael Kone suffered fractures to both the tibia and fibula in his left leg during the match against Qatar. The injury occurred in the 51st minute following a heavy challenge from Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo, who was immediately shown a red card. After seeing the severity of the injury, Madibo appeared visibly shocked and later expressed that he never intended to injure a fellow professional.

Will Ismael Kone play for Canada again at the 2026 World Cup?

The injury ruled Ismael Kone out for the remainder of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He was immobilized on the field before being taken away on a stretcher while receiving oxygen assistance. Medical staff immediately transported him to a local hospital for further treatment. As a result, he is unavailable for Canada’s Round of 32 clash against South Africa and any potential matches beyond that.

Ismael Kone’s emotional farewell in 2026 World Cup

Despite the painful moment, Ismael Kone managed to acknowledge the Canadian supporters before leaving the field. As he was carried off the pitch, the midfielder raised his thumb to thank the fans in Vancouver for their support. It was one of the tournament’s most emotional scenes at the World Cup.