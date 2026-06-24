Why is Patrik Schick not starting for Czechia vs Mexico at the 2026 World Cup?

Czechia and Mexico have dropped their official starting lineups for today's decisive World Cup clash, featuring a massive tournament shocker: star striker Patrik Schick has been left on the bench.

Czechia enter their high-stakes clash against Mexico desperate for a positive result, but head coach Ivan Hasek has sent shockwaves through the squad by dropping star striker Patrik Schick to the bench. The stunning benching is a purely tactical decision, as the team’s premier goalscorer is fully fit and carrying no injury concerns ahead of the opening whistle.

With the starting lineups locked in, Czechia will instead look to utilize Schick as a potent weapon off the bench later in the match. A victory is paramount for the Czechs to secure a spot in the knockout stage, with massive implications for how the highly anticipated Round of 32 bracket will shake out.

As potential qualification scenarios hang in the balance, both Czechia and Mexico are playing for far more than just three points. Looking to deliver a signature performance for the fans in the stands, Hasek has handed the attacking keys to Adam Hlozek, who steps into the starting eleven to replace the benched captain.

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Much like Schick’s status for Czechia, Mexico will also leave one of their veteran focal points on the bench to start, as Raul Jimenez has been omitted from the opening XI. With both star forwards sidelined until the manager calls on them as tactical substitutes, anticipation is soaring ahead of this high-stakes Group A finale.

¡Llegó la hora de #ElCalentamiento! 🔥



Estamos a nada del partido contra Chequia. Por acá, ¡ya estamos listos! 🙌#SomosMéxico pic.twitter.com/KAEKyCRd3s — Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) June 25, 2026

Guillermo ‘Memo’ Ochoa relegated to the bench

Despite this being the final match of the group stage and El Tri already possessing a secured spot in the knockout rounds, Mexico’s head coach has opted to start legendary goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa on the bench. However, the passionate home supporters fully expect the veteran icon to see minutes before the team kicks off its Round of 32 campaign.

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Alongside the confirmed tactical rotations for both squads, the kits for this crucial Matchday 3 clash have officially been locked in. Mexico are hunting for a perfect group-stage record to become the first team in the tournament to reach nine points, while Czechia enter the pitch desperate to secure a result and punch their own ticket to the next round.

With the officiating crew officially assigned for kickoff, Mexico look to prove they are a legitimate heavyweight in this tournament. Playing as co-hosts on home soil, El Tri has a national fan base completely captivated and dreaming of a historic World Cup run.