Why Marko Arnautovic isn’t starting for Austria today against Argentina at 2026 World Cup

As Austria take on Argentina in Group J of the 2026 World Cup, Marko Arnautovic has been left out of the starting XI.

Austria and Argentina go head to head in a long-awaited game that could decide Group J in the 2026 World Cup. However, Ralf Rangnick has decided to leave Marko Arnautovic off the starting lineup, leading fans to question his decision.

Arnautovic scored Austria’s third goal during his team’s 3-1 win over Jordan, and the Boys looked different with him on the pitch. Still, Austria head coach Rangnick stands firm in his decision to use the 37-year-old as an impact player rather than a starter. The confirmed lineups for Austria versus Argentina confirm Arnautovic is back on the substitutes bench.

Arnautovic came off the bench during the opener, and Austria will stick to that strategy as they face Argentina, the No. 1 team in the FIFA rankings, in a crucial group-stage match. The veteran striker, currently playing for Red Star in Serbia, hasn’t played an entire game for his national team in a while.

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Last game Arnautovic started for Austria

The international striker, who made his senior national team debut in 2008, last started for Austria during their international friendly against Tunisia ahead of the 2026 World Cup. However, he was subbed off at halftime. In fact, Arnautovic’s last full game came a year ago.

Marko Arnautovic of Austria.

Back in October 2025, the Wien native played the full 90 minutes against San Marino in a game corresponding to the UEFA World Cup qualifiers. The last time Arnautovic played a full game against a team not ranked dead last in the FIFA World Rankings was in March 2025, during Austria’s 1-1 draw against Serbia in the UEFA Nations League play-off.

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Arnautovic’s stats for Austria

Since his debut—at the age of 19—against the Faroe Islands in 2008, Arnautovic has registered 134 caps for his national team. During that span, the striker has recorded 48 goals and 30 assists for a total of 78 goal contributions. Against Jordan, Arnautovic made his World Cup debut and scored from the penalty spot.

Whether he will see the pitch during the upcoming game against Argentina remains uncertain, but it’s clear Arnautovic will have Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez’s goal in his sights.