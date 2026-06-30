Who is the referee for Mexico vs Ecuador today at the 2026 World Cup?

Mexico vs Ecuador promises to be a high-octane matchup in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup, so who will be the referee in charge to command order?

Mexico vs. Ecuador promises to be a very intense matchup. Usually, when CONCACAF and CONMEBOL teams face off, the games turn very physical. Hence, it’s important that the referee is able to keep peace at all times given how important this 2026 World Cup game is. Let’s keep in mind that a win, tie or loss will have very different implications for Mexico and Ecuador.

Slovenian Slavko Vincic will be tasked with that tough exam as the main referee in Mexico vs. Ecuador. The rest of the match officials assigned to this game include:

Assistant Referee 1: Tomaz Klancnik (Slovenia)

Tomaz Klancnik (Slovenia) Assistant Referee 2: Andraz Kovacic (Slovenia)

Andraz Kovacic (Slovenia) Fourth Official: Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria)

Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria) VAR Official: Bastian Dankert (Germany)

Bastian Dankert (Germany) AVAR : Willy Delajod (France)

: Willy Delajod (France) SVAR: Mahmoud Ashour (Egypt)

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Which games has Slavko Vincic refereed in the 2026 World Cup?

Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic has officiated one match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He debuted in the Group C Matchday 1 clash between Brazil and Morocco on June 13. During that game, he booked two players but showed no red cards.

Slavko Vincic

Now, the Round of 32 knockout match between Mexico and Ecuador at the Estadio Azteca will be just his second match in the tournament. However, he is experienced, even refereeing the 2024 UEFA Champions League final.

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What should Vincic expect from Mexico vs Ecuador

This will be a heated matchup. In fact, the disdain between the teams has started already, as Ecuador already complained to FIFA for the behavior of Mexico fans ahead of the 2026 World Cup game.

According to PlayerStats, Ecuador have committed 35 fouls in the 2026 World Cup, ranking 12th among teams with just three games. Mexico have committed just one foul less. With the uniforms for Mexico and Ecuador confirmed, Vincic will wear a black shirt.