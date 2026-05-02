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Torneo Apertura

En un partidazo, Independiente venció 2-1 a San Lorenzo y ambos equipos clasificaron a los octavos de final del Torneo Apertura 2026

En el Nuevo Gasómetro, el Rojo se impuso ante el Ciclón y sellaron el boleto a la siguiente instancia.

San Lorenzo e Independiente, por el Torneo Apertura 2026.
© @IndependienteSan Lorenzo e Independiente, por el Torneo Apertura 2026.

En la tarde-noche del sábado, Independiente venció 2-1 a San Lorenzo por la última fecha del Torneo Apertura 2026 y ambos clasificaron a los octavos de final. En un encuentro apasionante y muy cambiante, los autores de los goles fueron Matías Abaldo y Maximiliano Gutiérrez para el Rojo, mientras que el descuento del Ciclón lo marcó Ezequiel Herrera. Cabe recordar que Alexis Cuello fue expulsado y no jugará el próximo cotejo.

Los goles del partido

Ver también

Central Córdoba 0-0 Boca EN VIVO y ONLINE vía TNT Sports por el Torneo Apertura 2026: ¡Comenzó el partido!

¡INDEPENDIENTE LE GANÓ A SAN LORENZO!

Independiente venció 2-1 a San Lorenzo en el Nuevo Gasómetro y ambos equipos clasificaron a los octavos de final del Torneo Apertura.

48' ST - ¡EXPULSADO CUELLO!

Por simular una infracción, Cuello vio la segunda amarilla y posterior expulsión.

47' ST - ¡EN LA LÍNEA!

Centro atrás de Herrera, remató Herazo y Fedorco la sacó en la línea para mantener el partido en estas condiciones.

45' ST - Tiempo adicional

Se jugarán 6 minutos más en el Nuevo Gasómetro.

41' ST - ¡Lo tuvo Ladstatter!

El Zorrito se metió al área y sacó un fuerte remate, pero se fue apenas desviado.

37' ST - Empuja San Lorenzo

Con desbordes y centros, el Ciclón acorrala a Independiente contra su área.

33' ST - ¡LO TUVO BARRIOS!

Fantástica jugada colectiva del Ciclón y el Perrito definió dentro del área, pero Rodrigo Rey le atajó el mano a mano y envió la pelota al tiro de esquina.

27' ST - ¡GOL DE SAN LORENZO!

Tras una serie de rebotes en el área chica, Herrera convirtió el descuento. Ahora San Lorenzo 1-2 Independiente.

23' ST - Espera Independiente

El Rojo se refugia en su campo y esperar a recuperar para salir de contra.

19' ST - Cambios en Independiente

Se retiraron Montiel y Marcone, dos de las figuras.

Ya ingresaron Cedrés y Millán.

15' ST - ¡Lo tuvo Ávalos!

Centro de Gutiérrez al segundo palo y, de volea, el goleador remató desviado.

9' ST - ¡GOL DE INDEPENDIENTE!

Ahora Abaldo habilitó a Gutiérrez, que convirtió el 2-0 de Independiente ante San Lorenzo.

6' ST - Errático arranque

En el inicio del ST, ambos equipos sufrieron imprecisiones en el armado.

¡EMPEZÓ EL SEGUNDO TIEMPO!

Ya se juega el complemento en el Nuevo Gasómetro entre el Ciclón y el Rojo.

Qué necesitan para clasificar

  • San Lorenzo si gana o empata, clasifica a octavos de final. Si pierde, solo puede quedar eliminado si Defensa y Justicia gana su partido y también depende por cuántos goles de diferencia.
  • Independiente si gana clasifica. Si empata, solo corre peligro si gana Defensa y Justicia por varios goles. Si pierde, será eliminado si gana Defensa y Justicia.

¡TERMINÓ EL PRIMER TIEMPO!

Con el gol de Abaldo, Independiente le gana 1-0 a San Lorenzo en el entretiempo.

41' PT - Lomónaco, amonestado

El jugador de Independiente vio la tarjeta amarilla por bajar a Cuello desde atrás.

39' PT - Insaurralde, amonestado

El hombre de San Lorenzo recibió la tarjeta amarilla.

36' PT - Empuja San Lorenzo

Sin ideas pero con actitud, el Ciclón quiere igualar el encuentro antes del entretiempo.

30' PT - Avisó Reali

Tras un buen pase atrás de De Ritis, el delantero de San Lorenzo remató desviado.

27' PT - Mejor Independiente

Desde el gol, el Rojo domina al Ciclón y está más cerca del segundo.

20' PT - Cuello, amonestado

Por un pisotón contra Lomónaco, el delantero de San Lorenzo llegó a la quinta amarilla. No jugará en octavos de final.

15' PT - ¡GOL DE INDEPENDIENTE!

Ávalos la bajó, Gutiérrez desbordó por derecha y habilitó a Abaldo, que convirtió el 1-0 de Independiente ante San Lorenzo.

10' PT - ¡LO TUVO INDEPENDIENTE!

Gran jugada colectiva y Abaldo definió, pero Devecchi le ganó el mano a mano con una atajada magnífica.

8' PT - Valenzuela, amonestado

El futbolista de Independiente recibió la tarjeta amarilla.

3' PT - ¡Lo tuvo Cuello!

El delantero de San Lorenzo remató de media distancia y el balón se fue rozando el ángulo más lejano.

2' PT - Avisó Reali

Tras el tiro de esquina, el delantero anticipó en el primer palo pero su cabezazo se fue desviado.

¡EMPEZÓ EL PARTIDO!

San Lorenzo e Independiente ya se enfrentan por la última fecha del Torneo Apertura 2026.

¡Salen los equipos!

Con sus capitanes al frente, San Lorenzo e Independiente ya están sobre el campo de juego.

El clásico se vive desde la previa

Los suplentes de Independiente

Blázquez, Freire, Fedorco, Godoy, De Irastorza, Cedrés, Millán, Cabral, Mancuello, Malcorra, Tempone, F. Valdez.

Los suplentes de San Lorenzo

Altamirano, Pagano, Corujo, López, I. Perruzzi, Rattalino, Abrego, Barrios, Ladstatter, Rodríguez, Herazo, Hernández.

¡ASÍ FORMA INDEPENDIENTE!

Rodrigo Rey; Santiago Arias, Kevin Lomónaco, Sebastián Valdez, Milton Valenzuela; Maximiliano Gutiérrez, Mateo Pérez, Ivan Marcone; Santiago Montiel, Matías Abaldo, Gabriel Avalos.

¡ASÍ VA SAN LORENZO!

José Devecchi; Ezequiel Herrera, Jhohan Romaña, Lautaro Montenegro; Nicolás Tripichio, Facundo Gulli, Manuel Insaurralde, Mathias De Rittis; Alexis Cuello, Matías Reali, Rodrigo Auzmendi.

Todo listo en los vestuarios

Cómo llega Independiente

  • Riestra 2-0 Independiente
  • Independiente 3-1 Defensa y Justicia
  • Boca 1-1 Independiente

Cómo llega San Lorenzo

  • San Lorenzo 1-1 Santos
  • Platense 0-1 San Lorenzo
  • San Lorenzo 0-0 Vélez

Los árbitros del encuentro

  • Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Juan Mamani
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Lucas Pardo
  • Cuarto árbitro: Jorge Broggi
  • VAR: Diego Ceballos
  • AVAR: Diego Verlota
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Nahuel de Hoz
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