En un partidazo, Independiente venció 2-1 a San Lorenzo y ambos equipos clasificaron a los octavos de final del Torneo Apertura 2026

En la tarde-noche del sábado, Independiente venció 2-1 a San Lorenzo por la última fecha del Torneo Apertura 2026 y ambos clasificaron a los octavos de final. En un encuentro apasionante y muy cambiante, los autores de los goles fueron Matías Abaldo y Maximiliano Gutiérrez para el Rojo, mientras que el descuento del Ciclón lo marcó Ezequiel Herrera. Cabe recordar que Alexis Cuello fue expulsado y no jugará el próximo cotejo.
Los goles del partido
GRAN JUGADA DE INDEPENDIENTE Y ABALDO PONE EL 1-0 FRENTE A SAN LORENZO 🔴🔴#LPFxTNTSports— TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) May 2, 2026
Viví el Torneo Apertura 2026 por TNT Sports Premium y disfrutalo también en HBO Max 👉 #Suscribite https://t.co/9RzIJTMF2E pic.twitter.com/T94QZIIr3f
APARECIÓ EL CHILENO GUTIÉRREZ Y AHORA INDEPENDIENTE LE GANA 2-0 A SAN LORENZO ⚽🔴#LPFxTNTSports— TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) May 2, 2026
Viví el Torneo Apertura 2026 por TNT Sports Premium y disfrutalo también en HBO Max 👉 #Suscribite https://t.co/9RzIJTMF2E pic.twitter.com/8KVNQCiHxR
DESCONTÓ HERRERA Y SE ARMÓ UN PARTIDAZO EN SAN LORENZO VS. INDEPENDIENTE 🔵🔴🔥#LPFxTNTSports— TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) May 2, 2026
Viví el Torneo Apertura 2026 por TNT Sports Premium y disfrutalo también en HBO Max 👉 #Suscribite https://t.co/9RzIJTMF2E pic.twitter.com/TEloG0mdD0