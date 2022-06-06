The series is tied 1-1 with the Celtics returning to the TD Garden to face Curry and company. The oddsmakers at BetMGM have put out the odds for this decisive game in the NBA Finals.

After a hard-fought Game 2 between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, DubNation were able to get back into the series with a 107-88 victory. The third quarter was the decisive one with Boston being held to just 14 points.

Stephen Curry put the Warriors on his back and got 29 points and massive support from Jordan Poole with 17. For the Celtics Jayson Tatum came up big with 28 points but it was simply not enough.

Now the oddsmakers at BetMGM have placed the early bird odds on this exciting NBA Finals series. Here are some interesting bets for Game 3 of the NBA Finals!

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Spreads

At BetMGM the platform has some interesting options for those fans who like to bet on the spread. There are full game, 1st half and 1st quarter spreads available to choose from.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Players

How will the key players of each team perform in Game 3 of the NBA Finals? This is an interesting betting option for fans who don’t want to bet on the money line.

Jayson Tatum – Over 27.5 – 1.83

Stephen Curry – Over 28.5 – 1.80

Draymond Green – Under 8.5 – 1.78

Al Horford – Over 11.5 – 1.95

