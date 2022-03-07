It’s one of the biggest games on Tuesday evening in the UEFA Champions League. Liverpool takes their 2-0 advantage to Anfield to finish off Italian champions Inter Milan. Here are some of the best betting options by BetMGM and PointsBet .

Liverpool will look to eliminate Inter Milan from UEFA Champions League competition as The Reds take their 2-0 advantage home. Liverpool is playing with house money as they have been just racking up wins since 2022 began. For Inter Milan, this series is a chance to show that the club is more than a domestic club and can shine in Europe, but Liverpool is a tall task.

Inter Milan have only won 1 time in their last 5 Serie A matches, and against a Liverpool side that is playing like a fine oiled machine, things could get difficult for Inter Milan who sit third in Serie A.

Liverpool - Inter Milan straight bet

Where to watch: CBS, UNIMAS, TUDN, fubo TV

Odds: Liverpool - 1.57 Inter Milan - 5.50 Draw - 4.20

It should come as no surprise that Inter Milan are an underdog at 5.50 at BetMGM, with a 2-0 deficit Inter will need Liverpool, who in the Premier League have only given up 20 goals, to have a poor day in defense. Still Inter Milan has Lautaro Martínez who could turn the game, but the Argentine needs to provide a big game performance.

Liverpool - Inter Milan Over/Under

This game should still be a tight affair, while one should not expect a ton of goals, 3 goals can still be scored given that Inter Milan will have to attack from the start and with Liverpool having players like Mohamed Salah, things could open up. It would be wise to bet on an over 2.5. Both teams have averaged over 3 goals a game in their respective leagues this season.

Liverpool - Inter Milan goal scorers

Look for the usual suspects to play big roles in this game, Mohamed Salah is paying out 2.00 on an anytime goal, Lautaro Martínez is at 3.50, while Diogo Jota is at 2.40. Both teams have very good forwards, and each can put the ball in the back of the net at a moment’s notice.

