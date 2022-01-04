The leader of The Money Team has officially announced his return to boxing: Floyd Mayweather's next fight will be held in an exotic destiny, will receive an unusual name, and will occur in a very peculiar venue and ring. Figure out all the details.

Whatever Floyd Mayweather does is special. It is clear that he does not like ordinary things. His boxing record, the number of world titles in different weight classes he has won, his deluxe watches, cars, clothes, and trips can testify in favor of it; and also his next exhibition fight on February 20.

"I don't like to call what I am doing a fight: I would like to call it a limited edition boxing showcase cause it is bigger than just boxing", said Floyd in a press conference held in Dubai, where his next exhibition clash will be held. The name of his next opponent is still a mystery, but some reports mentioned that Youtube Money Kicks could be the lucky one.

The Burj Al Arab hotel will be the venue of Mayweather's coming back to a boxing ring. However, the fighting action will not occur in a hall: this time, the Pretty Boy will perform atop the mentioned hotel, exactly on its helipad. He has already shown himself on this spot days ago when he was part of a special training session of British former World Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Floyd Mayweather exhibition fights since his boxing retirement

After overcoming UFC superstar Conor McGregor in August 2017, Floyd has said goodbye to official boxing fights. He left his record with an immaculate 50-0-0. However, his passion for Sweet Science has taken him to make some quick returns to the ring.

In December 2018, Mayweather starred in Japan in his first exhibition fight. He defeated local kickboxing champion Tenshin Nasukawa by the way of TKO in less than two minutes. Nasukawa, who was 20 years old by the time, cried at his corner when the fight was over.

Then, on June 2021, Floyd Mayweather had his second exhibition bout: he fought Youtuber Logan Paul, Jake's older brother, at the Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami, Florida. After 8 rounds, the fight ended and no winner was announced.

Mayweather has earned $74 million so far for his two exhibition fights: 9 for the first one in Japan against Tenshin Nasukawa, and 65 for the second one with Logan Paul. Maybe his first "limited edition boxing showcase" could surpass the mentioned earnings.