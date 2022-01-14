Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is having a turbulent start to the year: after being pointed out as a sick person by his wife, he had an issue with Sinaloa's local police that went viral on social media, but he has already revealed who was behind his arrest.

Thanks to a video uploaded by himself on his social media, it was revealed that former World Middleweight Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. was arrested by the Sinaloa Ministerial Police Department. The boxing personality went live on Instagram at the exact moment of the issue.

"Just get out of the car, we have to take you to the Police Department. You are under gun possession. Just get out, we want to talk with you", said the policemen that stopped Chavez Jr's car near an important Mall in the city by parking their patrol just in front of him to block his way.

"I have just woken up. I come directly from my home. I have done nothing and I am not armed" answered Julito just to immediately refuse to step out of his car, despite the policemen petition to get out of the vehicle and do things right.

What happened to Julio Chavez Jr. after he was arrested and who did he blame for this problem?

Again on his social media, Chavez Jr showed himself hours after the issue. Right at his home, he explained that the Police released him because they made sure he has done nothing wrong and told was really had happened from his point of view.

"I am going to tell you the truth. The police told me I had a gun, but every single person here in Sinaloa has a gun, and even more when you have suffered several kidnaps and aggressions. I have received many guns as gifts", said Julito.

Then, at dawn, the son of mighty Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. opened his heart to express what he felt and thought about the issue with the police. He even blamed a very specific person for what has occurred to him in the previous hours.

"They want to hold me back, to take advantage of me. I do not deserve that. I am angry, very angry. I am planning to file a lawsuit against the ones who gave the police false information about me (the gun possession). Carlos Appel is an abusive person, he was the one that organized this issue. "

Who is Carlos Appel, the one Julio Cesar Chavez Jr blamed for his arrest?

After having problems with drugs and alcohol consumption, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr decided to create a clinic focused on the rehab of people who suffered from the same problem. "Baja del Sol" clinic was born in 2013 at Tijuana. Then in 2015, another location was added: in Culiacan, Sinaloa. Carlos Appel is the current director of Chavez Sr's rehab centers.