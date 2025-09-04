Deion Sanders sets the record straight amid Colorado drama with blunt ‘mea culpa’ statement

The Colorado Buffaloes didn’t start off the 2025 NCAA season the way they hoped, and Deion Sanders took the fall for it. With a bold admission, the head coach in Boulder set the record straight after losing to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Buffaloes had many eyes on them in week 1 of college football. After all, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter may no longer be in school, but Primetime is still in Colorado. As long as that’s the case, the Buffs will stay relevant.

However, losing to the Yellow Jackets at home didn’t do Sanders nor the Buffaloes any favors. If anything, the climb is only steeper because of it. When addressing the flaws in last week’s game, Deion dropped a very honest comment on his job as head coach.

“We didn’t lose the game because of [offensive coordinator Pat] Shurmur, [defensive coordinator Robert] Livingston, or one specific thing,” Sanders told reporters during his weekly press conference. “I’ve got to do a better job in preparing my team, challenging my coaches to go to the next level. That’s on me.”

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes gives indications.

Clueless

Freshman Chauncey Gooden is expected to be a pivotal addition to the Buffaloes’ offensive line. Not only to protect starting quarterback Kaidon Salter, but to help establish the ground game as well.

However, Gooden didn’t see the field during the debut against Georgia Tech, raising questions on his status during Coach Prime’s media briefing in Boulder. To the surprise of many, Deion didn’t have much intel on the o-lineman’s situation. Or he didn’t feel like sharing it. “I have no idea right now. I don’t know,” Deion Sanders said.

Still, the offensive line held its ground during the debut. The unit only allowed one sack to Georgia Tech’s pass rush. However, it did give up six tackles for loss against the Yellow Jackets.

Run it back

Determined to leave the sour taste behind, Sanders’ Buffaloes are gearing up for the Delaware Blue Hens, who will walk into Folsom Field on Saturday September, 6th. The Buffaloes must get back on track with a win to keep their hopes alive and avoid a torturous 2025 NCAA season.

