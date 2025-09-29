Glen Powell issues bold statement on Texas QB Arch Manning after struggling to start the season

It’s no secret Glen Powell is a die-hard fan of the University of Texas at Austin. The Hollywood celebrity made that clear with a powerful statement about Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning.

Manning and the Longhorns come off their first bye week in the 2025 NCAA season hoping to keep up their current form. After a dominant win over the Sam Houston Bearkats, Texas must now prove its worth against an SEC opponent.

The Longhorns will kickstart their in-conference schedule in the college football campaign against the Florida Gators in Gainesville. Though Florida has struggled to begin the season, Manning and company must be at their best if they want to walk out of The Swamp with a win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Confident

Despite a sluggish start to the year, Manning has all the tools to be one of the best quarterbacks in college football. Powell, one of the biggest celebrities tied to Texas, definitely believes that, as he issued a confident message on the sophomore signal-caller in The Forty Acres.

Arch Manning at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement

“I’m a big believer in this program and the future of it,” Powell admitted on NFL Live. “I think Arch has what it takes. He’s not overthinking anymore. It really feels like he’s going to be meeting his receivers in time without having to think too much.”

Advertisement

see also Florida HC Billy Napier puts Arch Manning, Texas on notice with DJ Lagway comment

Twas an evening in Columbus

Manning entered the season with sky-high expectations. However, Arch’s first outing against the Ohio State Buckeyes was almost catastrophic to his Heisman favorite odds. Regardless, Powell doesn’t think much of that game. After all, it was a one-possession loss on the road against the reigning national champions in the NCAA.

Advertisement

“His first start at The Shoe at Ohio State, a hell of a program, that’s a tough way to come into that position,” Powell added. “Arch has the capability to bring Texas to a natty. Mark my words, by the way. If Texas wins a natty this year, I think we’re going to go on a dynasty run.”

For Powell, Manning, and everyone in Texas, the loss to Ohio State is a thing of the past. Sure, the Longhorns are learning from it, but there’s no reason to dwell on it any longer. Now it’s time to turn full focus to the Gators and the tough stretch of the season that lies ahead.

Advertisement