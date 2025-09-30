Steve Sarkisian makes something clear to Arch Manning, Texas about matchup with DJ Lagway, Florida

Steve Sarkisian knows better than to underestimate DJ Lagway and the Florida Gators. The Texas Longhorns’ head coach made sure to remind Arch Manning and his players of what to expect during their visit to The Swamp in Week 6 of college football.

Neither Texas nor Florida got off to the best start in the 2025 NCAA season. However, both programs have enough talent on campus to overcome the early struggles. For the Gators, the campaign has been far more disappointing, with many calling for Billy Napier’s firing. Still, Manning and the Longhorns haven’t exactly cleared all doubts.

The upcoming matchup at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium could prove decisive for both programs. For Texas, a win is much-needed to start the SEC schedule on the right foot. As for Florida, the Gators must stop the bleeding after falling in three straight outings. A win at home over the No. 9 school in the nation could be just what the doctor ordered for Napier, Lagway, and company.

Stay alert

Sarkisian is determined not to give Florida that pleasure. On that note, the head coach in Austin delivered a sincere message about the Gators, warning Manning and the Horns not to take them for granted.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns.

“I know the competitor that [Lagway] is,” Sarkisian admitted, via On3. “I know the coach that Billy is. And they’ve been scheming people up. They just maybe haven’t been hitting them here the first few games, but they’re going to attack us.

“They’re going to attack us down the field, multiple shifts and motions and things. And so gotta do a great job stopping the run, but we better be cautious and aware of them throwing the ball down the field.”

Keep your opponent even closer

Sarkisian has seen first-hand just how difficult it is to stop Lagway when he is firing in all cylinders. So far, his sophomore NCAA season has been quite disappointing, but the five-star recruit out of the Lone Star State can find his mojo back at any moment.

“Obviously we recruited him really hard coming out of high school out of Willis. High expectations coming back. And probably hasn’t gone the way everybody would have liked,” Sarkisian added. “But what I do know is the competitor and the talent is still in there. And so we better be mindful and better be ready to get the best version of DJ Lagway.”

They say nobody is a messiah in their own land. Lagway could prove otherwise, as the Texas native looks to reestablish himself among the best QBs in college football—against none other than Manning, Sarkisian, and the University of Texas at Austin. The stage is set for an electric showdown between two historic programs in Gainesville, but only one can come out on top.