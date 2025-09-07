Trending topics:
NCAAF News: Deion Sanders sends strong message regarding QB battle with the Buffaloes

Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes sit at a 1-1 record to start the new College Football season.

By Matías Persuh

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes.
© Dustin Bradford/Getty ImagesHead coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Yesterday’s win over Delaware gave the Colorado Buffaloes some breathing room after starting the new College Football season with a tough Week 1 loss. Despite the situation, Deion Sanders is still weighing his options at starting quarterback, as no one has locked down the job just yet.

Coach Prime used three signal-callers in the matchup against the Blue Hens — a surprising move considering that Kaidon Salter was named the starter at the beginning of the season. The sudden change in strategy caught both insiders and outsiders off guard.

Asked by the media about the unusual situation that unfolded yesterday in Boulder, Sanders appeared energetic and confident in how he’s handling the quarterback battle within his team.

“I know exactly how I’m going to handle the quarterback situation,” the experienced head coach said. “I’m not going to say it, but yeah. I’m not lost for direction.”

Kaidon Salter Buffaloes

Kaidon Salter #3 of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Ryan Staub looking for his shot

While many believed Kaidon Salter would hold the starting QB job throughout the season, Coach Prime surprised plenty by testing out other options — including Ryan Staub.

“[Staub] has just been waiting for his opportunity,” Sanders said. “Never jumped in the portal, he had every right to think that way. But he’s just been a great human being and a great young man, like a leader amongst that room. All he needed was the opportunity, and I thought it was time.”

Staying on the winning track

Following their season-opening stumble against Georgia Tech, the Colorado Buffaloes‘ victory over Delaware was a crucial step in getting their season back on track. The team knows that one win doesn’t erase the frustration of a debut loss, and the pressure is on to build a win streak and prove their early performance was just a blip.

With a challenging schedule ahead, continuing to secure victories is paramount for Coach Prime’s squad to establish momentum, build confidence, and keep their postseason aspirations alive in a new conference.

  • @ Houston, September 12
  • vs Wyoming, September 20
  • vs BYU, September 27
  • @ TCU, October 4
  • vs Iowa State, October 11
matías persuh
Matías Persuh
