Steve Sarkisian shares regret on Texas star who underperformed vs Ohio State, and it’s not Arch Manning

It wasn’t to be for Arch Manning, Steve Sarkisian, and the Texas Longhorns in week 1 of the 2025 NCAA season. Facing the reigning champions Ohio State Buckeyes on the road was always going to be tough. Still, the Horns can’t help but feel disappointed for their outing in Columbus.

There’s little use crying over spilled milk. Texas must turn the page, and the upcoming games offer a prime opportunity to get back on track—not just by winning, but by doing so convincingly. After all, Manning, Sarkisian, and the Longhorns owe that much to their fans in Austin.

Although the opening game of the 2025 college football season kicked off at noon, fans in The Forty Acres didn’t sleep well after the rough loss to Ohio State. Manning’s underwhelming performance poured a bucket of ice-cold water on the burnt-orange hype train surrounding him. It didn’t take long for fans to react after his complicated debut as the No. 1 quarterback.

The offense simply had no answers for the defensive scheme put up by Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, and the Buckeyes. As a result, the Longhorns were left staring at an utterly disheartening box score after the game. There were clear short circuits on the offensive side of the ball. Thus, Sarkisian was honest on the individual performances in the receiving corps.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns at Cotton Bowl Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

“I thought we had a couple of missed opportunities with Ryan [Wingo], and Ryan is going to be a great player for us. We just couldn’t get DeAndre [Moore Jr.] into the flow of things,” Sarkisian admitted, per Inside Texas on X. “I think Jack Endries is another really good player for us, made a couple nice plays and was physical in the run game.”

Moving on

This loss will sting in Austin, that’s for certain. It isn’t as much about losing to Ohio State on the road, as it’s about how Texas lost. Winning or losing is a part of football, but the Longhorns didn’t meet their standard. That’s an unavoidable truth—one they must assess and learn from.

“We’re going to be fine. We’ve got work to do as a team and as an offense, but ultimately, I’m getting on the plane knowing we’re going to be a good football team. We didn’t win tonight, that’s the life of a competitor,” Sarkisian reflected after the loss. “We went for it in a tough place against a good team. But we’ll get back on the horse and we’ll play good football this season.”

Silver lining

The last time Texas lost to Ohio State, it marked the end of their NCAA season. Now, the Longhorns are just getting started. If the program is serious about its championship hopes, this defeat could be a blessing in disguise.

When life gives you lemons, you set up a lemonade stand. For Manning, Sarkisian, and the Longhorns, life just handed them an honest look in the mirror—it’s up to them to make something of it.