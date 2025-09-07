Texas HC Steve Sarkisian’s cryptic update casts doubt on availability of Arch Manning’s key weapon

They didn’t get off to the best of starts, but Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns ended up putting a dominant performance against the San Jose State Spartans. However, not everything is rosy in Austin. Now, Steve Sarkisian has subtly hinted a key weapon on offense might be sidelined.

It didn’t take long for the 2025 NCAA campaign to present tall hurdles for Manning and the Longhorns. Texas has learned right away this season isn’t going to be a dreamed one, at least not without putting in the hard work. The Horns learned that through a wake-up call during their visit to Columbus. Back in The Forty Acres, Texas flipped the page, and re-gained confidence.

Still, even in an almost round evening for everybody on the roster, Texas faced adversity at some stage. In this case, wide receiver DeAndre Moore suffered an upper-body injury which limited his production to four receptions for 30 yards. After the 38-7 victory at home, Sarkisian addressed the injury, though his statement did little to clear up the situation for Manning and company.

“He got dinged,” Sarkisian commented after the game, per On3. “I couldn’t see it from where it occurred, but he definitely got dinged and we held him (out) after that.”

DeAndre Moore Jr. #0 of the Texas Longhorns in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Staying put

Texas was one of the biggest losers in week 1 of the 2025 college football season. Ranked in first place on the AP top 25 Poll, the Longhorns’ disheartening and uninspired production in Ohio dropped them down to the seventh spot. That’s exactly where the program will be staying going into the third week of the season.

Though a lopsided win, Manning and Texas only took care of business. After all, the Longhorns played at home against a much weaker opponent and it took them a while to establish their dominance.

One down, two to go

The Longhorns secured the first win in a three-game stretch that is really must-win for them. It’s not only about winning, but about doing so in commanding fashion. Before the SEC schedule kicks in, Texas will face weaker programs, with not even an inch of a margin for error.

San Jose State was the first, but home games against the UTEP Miners and Sam Houston Bearkats will follow. Needless to say, Manning must play lights out and prove he’s ready to take over the Southeastern Conference.

On-the-job training

Manning put on a show against the Spartans, yet there were some moments that left Sarkisian and fans scratching their heads. Manning’s biggest woe of the evening was an interception thrown in the redzone.

On a play that had disaster written all over it, the heir to football’s royal QB family rolled the dice—and it came back to bite him. Such a mistake can be forgiven against programs like San Jose State, but when Texas faces tougher competition, those errors could prove the difference between winning and losing.