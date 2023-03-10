Chinese Taipei take on Cuba at Taichung Stadium in Taiwan for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Watch Chinese Taipei vs Cuba online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 World Baseball Classic

Chinese Taipei and Cuba meet in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. This game will take place at Taichung Stadium in Taiwan. The Taiwanese don't want to lose any more home games. Here is all the detailed information about this World Baseball Classic game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) started the tournament badly with a humiliating 5-12 loss to Panama, that was the second game of the opening day on March 8.

Cuba have a losing record of 2 losses and only one recent victory 13-4 against Panama, so far the Cubans are in the 4th spot of Pool A.

When will Chinese Taipei vs Cuba be played?

Chinese Taipei and Cuba play for the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Sunday, March 12 at Taichung Stadium in Taiwan. The home team is a big favorite, but the Cubans won a recent game and they want more.

Chinese Taipei vs Cuba: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch Chinese Taipei vs Cuba in the US

This game for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Chinese Taipei and Cuba at the Taichung Stadium in Taiwan on Sunday, March 12, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports, FOX Deportes (Español).