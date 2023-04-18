New York Mets take on Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field in New York City for the 2023 MLB regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in the 2023 MLB regular season. This game will take place at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. The home team now has another losing streak. Here is all the detailed information about this MLB game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Mets win another game on the road, this time the first game of the series against the Dodgers 8-6, before that victory they won four straight games.

The Dodgers have a negative record in the last five games with three losses and only two wins against the San Francisco Giants. The most recent victory at home was during the series against the White Sox on April 15.

When will New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers be played?

New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers play for the 2023 MLB regular season on Tuesday, April 18 at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. Visitors are enjoying a nice winning streak.

New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:10 PM

CT: 9:10 PM

MT: 8:10 PM

PT: 7:10 PM

How to watch New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers at the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 18, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are SportsNet NY, MLB.TV.