Philadelphia Phillies take on New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in New York City for the 2023 MLB regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees meet in the 2023 MLB regular season. This game will take place at Yankee Stadium in New York City. The home team prepares for a long round of away games. Here is all the detailed information about this MLB game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Yankees have a winning record of 3-2 after just five games in the current season, they lost the second game of the series against the Phillies on April 4 by 1-4 and they will close the series with this game on Wednesday.

The Phillies are happy after breaking their losing streak and now they are returning home with a win or two to play the Reds and Marlins in what will be their first two 2023 season series at home.

When will Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Yankees be played?

Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees play for the 2023 MLB regular season on Wednesday, April 5 at Yankee Stadium in New York City. The home team is lethal at their stadium, but the visitors don't want to give in so easily.

Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Yankees: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:05 PM

CT: 12:05 PM

MT: 11:05 AM

PT: 10:05 AM

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Yankees in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees at the Yankee Stadium in New York City on Wednesday, April 5, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, MLB.TV.