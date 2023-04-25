St. Louis Cardinals take on San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco for the 2023 MLB regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants meet in the 2023 MLB regular season. This game will take place at Oracle Park in San Francisco. Visitors are desperate for a winning record.. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 MLB game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Cardinals lost the first game of the series against the Giants in what was the third loss on their current on the road tour, before this series they lost one against the Mariners 2-1.

The Giants are enjoying their first winning streak of the season that includes a win against the Cardinals and two against the Mets. So far the Giants haven't won a home series.

When will St. Louis Cardinals vs San Francisco Giants be played?

St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants play for the 2023 MLB regular season on Wednesday, April 26 at Oracle Park in San Francisco. The home team doesn't want to let their winning streak die.

St. Louis Cardinals vs San Francisco Giants: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:45 PM

CT: 8:45 PM

MT: 7:45 PM

PT: 6:45 PM

How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs San Francisco Giants in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants at the Oracle Park in San Francisco on Wednesday, April 26, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Bally Sports Midwest, NBC Sports, MLB.TV.