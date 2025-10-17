Bryce Harper faces Phillies warning from Dave Dombrowski about his elite status

Bryce Harper turned 33 today, and as he enters another offseason with the Philadelphia Phillies, questions about his future as an elite player have started to surface. Team president Dave Dombrowski openly admitted he is uncertain whether Harper can still reach that level again, saying, “He is still a quality player. He is still an All-Star caliber player. He did not have an elite season like he has in the past.”

Dombrowski’s honesty stood out as he reflected on Harper’s 2025 campaign, acknowledging both his talent and the standard that comes with his name. “I guess we will only find out if he becomes elite or if he continues to be good,” he said. “Can he rise to the next level again? I don’t really know that answer. He is the one that will dictate that.”

The Phillies president also suggested Harper wasn’t satisfied with his own production, indicating that the veteran still holds himself to the highest expectations. “I don’t think he is content with the year he had, and it wasn’t a bad year,” Dombrowski explained. “But when you think of Bryce Harper, you think elite. You’re thinking of one of the top 10 players in baseball.”

As Philadelphia looks ahead to next season, Harper’s response to that challenge could define the Phillies’ trajectory. While Dombrowski described him as “a very good player,” the organization and its fans are waiting to see if Harper can once again play like the superstar who once carried them deep into October.

Not a terrible year for Harper

Despite Dombrowski’s assertion that Harper did not have an elite year, it was not his worst season statistically. While it is true he did not receive any major awards or place in MVP voting, his .261 batting average, a mark he hadn’t posted since 2019, was not the lowest among the Phillies; he ranked as the sixth-best hitter on the team in that category.

Regarding power, Harper was the second-most productive player among his teammates this season, hitting 27 home runs. Only he and Kyle Schwarber surpassed twenty long balls, dominating that category for the team. He also led the club in doubles with 32 and finished second in RBIs with 75.