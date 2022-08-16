The Dodgers are one of the big favorites that will play in the upcoming playoffs, but the bad news about Buehler fell like a brick on the foot since he will not be available during the postseason.

So far the Los Angeles Dodgers are the number one team in the NL West Division over the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. It is highly likely that the Dodgers will finish the regular season as the team with the most wins.

But Dodger's strong record is thanks to their bullpen, led by Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin, Tyler Anderson and Walker Buehler. Things will get even more complicated as not only will Buehler be out, but Kershaw has yet to return to the mound due to his back pain.

Injuries could affect the Dodgers' performance in the upcoming playoffs, especially if the starting pitchers are not healthy and the relief pitchers are also injured. The majority of Dodgers injured players are pitchers.

Who will take Walker Buehler's spot?

Buehler will have season-ending surgery during the last week of August and he won't be back until the 2023 MLB season. The pitcher who will take Buehler's spot in the rotation will be Andrew Heaney, although the Dodgers won't start him unless it is really necessary.

The Dodger's starting pitchers are dominant with an overall 2.74 ERA, but the team also relies heavily on their relief pitchers to close out games. The good news is that only one relief pitcher, Graterol, is injured and will be back soon.

It is likely that Kershaw, despite his back pain, will be back to play in the playoffs and another piece of good news for the Dodger's bullpen is Dustin May, he could return sooner than expected after his Tommy John surgery.