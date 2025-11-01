The Los Angeles Dodgers secured a tense 3-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 6 of the 2025 MLB World Series on Saturday at Rogers Centre, setting the stage for a winner-take-all Game 7. Yoshinobu Yamamoto emerged once again as the focal point, delivering a composed and dominant performance on the mound.

Yamamoto allowed just one run over six innings while striking out six and walking a single batter. Toronto’s lone scoring threat came from a George Springer RBI single in the third inning, but otherwise, the Dodgers’ ace kept the Blue Jays off balance with precise pitching and careful pitch selection.

The performance extended Yamamoto’s remarkable postseason run. Across three World Series starts, he has allowed just 10 hits, struck out 18 batters, and maintained a 1.27 ERA in 21⅓ innings. His 34⅔ postseason innings pitched this year rank fourth all-time for a Los Angeles pitcher in a single playoff run.

Yamamoto’s mindset

Asked about his mindset, Yamamoto told Tom Verducci via his translator: “I trusted myself, trusted my teammates, and just wanted to do my job.” His confidence and consistency have been essential for the Dodgers, especially given the team’s struggles at the plate earlier in the series. A pivotal three-run second inning, sparked by clutch hits from Mookie Betts and Will Smith, gave Los Angeles the lead they would never relinquish.

Toronto mounted a late rally in the ninth inning with runners on second and third and no outs, but Dodgers rookie Tyler Glasnow retired the side in just three pitches. Kike Hernandez ended the threat with a game-ending double play, throwing to Miguel Rojas to double off Addison Barger. Overall, the Blue Jays went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

What’s next for the World Series?

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has not confirmed a Game 7 starter but mentioned Shohei Ohtani as a possibility on three days’ rest. The bullpen remains fresh, with Justin Wrobleski, Roki Sasaki, and Glasnow combining for three scoreless innings to close out Game 6.

With the series tied 3-3, Game 7 will decide whether the Dodgers repeat as champions or the Blue Jays capture their first title since 1993. Fans can expect a high-stakes, pressure-packed showdown with momentum and legacies hanging in the balance.

