Harrison Bader provides update on injury to calm worried Phillies supporters

Harrison Bader didn’t have much of a chance to contribute beyond a single RBI in the Philadelphia Phillies loss to the Dodgers, but what really caused a stir was his apparent injury — something he addressed directly, saying it’s very likely he’ll be back soon.

“I definitely feel like I’m able to come back,” Bader told reporters in a video shared by Tim Kelly of On Pattison. He hopes the MRI will confirm it’s nothing serious and said he’s ready to give everything he’s got for the Phillies.

After being hit by a pitch on his right arm in the fifth inning, Bader later sustained a groin injury while advancing to second base. Despite the pain, he finished the inning and stayed in center field through both the sixth and seventh.

Adding to the encouraging news, manager Rob Thomson confirmed that Bader’s injury is to his groin, not his hamstring as initially feared. The team will provide a more definitive update once the imaging results are in.

What would the Phillies lose if Bader can’t return?

The Phillies would be without one of their strongest outfielders — both defensively and offensively. Bader’s energy has stood out among the team’s newer additions, and his connection with the fans has been undeniable. During the regular season, he led the club in batting average at .305.

“The fans here are what makes this place so special,” Bader said before Game 1 against the Dodgers. “I’m just proud to go out here and compete and have the same passion as the fans who show the same passion as I do.”

If Bader can’t continue playing for the remainder of the ALDS against the Dodgers, the Phillies would likely turn to Nick Castellanos. While Castellanos hasn’t had his best year, he’s made it clear he’s ready to step in whenever needed.