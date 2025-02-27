Juan Soto’s arrival at the New York Mets generated significant buzz, marking one of the most high-profile trades in recent memory between city rivals, the Mets and the Yankees. Few players have made the switch across town, making Soto’s move even more noteworthy. Now, with the blockbuster trade behind him, Soto is focused on adapting to his new environment, working under manager Carlos Mendoza, and building chemistry with his teammates, particularly Pete Alonso.

With just a few weeks until the Mets take the field for the 2025 MLB season, Mendoza is already dealing with roster challenges. Left-hander Sean Manaea is recovering from an injury but could be available for Opening Day, while infielder Nick Madrigal has been placed on a 60-day evaluation period due to his own injury concerns.

As Mendoza works to construct the best possible lineup, he is already considering how Soto and Alonso will fit into his strategy. Following Thursday’s practice, the Mets’ skipper spoke to the media about his vision for the duo’s offensive impact.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I like the idea of Pete potentially hitting behind Soto. There’s a lot to like—the power, what Pete brings to the lineup,” Mendoza said. “And it’s not just Pete; we have other guys who could slot in behind Soto. The good thing is we have plenty of options and different ways to approach it, whether it’s Pete or another player.”

Manager Carlos Mendoza of the New York Mets speaks to the media during a press conference before Game Five of the Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on October 18, 2024 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Advertisement

Mendoza discusses one of the team’s promising prospects

Beyond strategizing how to position his star players, Mendoza also shared his thoughts on one of the team’s top prospects ahead of the upcoming season. Ryan Clifford is emerging as a player who could play a key role in Mendoza’s game plan as the team prepares for the challenges ahead.

Advertisement

see also Juan Soto explains why he would rather wear a NY Mets jersey over the Phillies

“The power is real, he can drive the ball to all fields,” Mendoza said. “He has limited in-game experience right now, but I’m excited to watch him continue to develop.” With Clifford on the roster, Mendoza could have a valuable option for the middle of the season, whether to manage workload or provide depth in case of injuries.

Advertisement

Mendoza also weighed in on Paul Blackburn, who made his first appearance at spring training. “As I’ve said before, just getting back to facing competition is a huge step for him—and for us, too,” Mendoza remarked.

Mendoza’s reaction to Yankees’ blockbuster Soto deal

As the MLB Winter Meetings got underway, Mendoza was already aware of the biggest news of the offseason. For the first time, he found himself face-to-face with New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, and the two discussed the blockbuster Juan Soto trade over a prearranged dinner in Dallas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We all went out to dinner with the other managers… I ended up sitting right next to Boone, which was pretty cool,” Mendoza recalled. “Then I picked up a magazine, and there was a picture of Soto. I just pointed at it and laughed.”