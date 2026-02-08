Katie Hoofnagle’s profile: Who is Sam Darnold’s fiancée? Age, social media, career and more

Sam Darnold’s life has attracted nearly as much attention as his quarterback career, thanks in large part to Katie Hoofnagle. The couple’s relationship has grown in the spotlight, blending glimpses of personal moments with public appearances at games and events.

She has quietly built her own profile, balancing a professional career with passions ranging from fitness to travel. Her presence online and at key NFL moments has drawn fans’ eyes, hinting at a life that is as active and adventurous as it is private.

Their engagement in 2025 made headlines, turning social media into a showcase of love and celebration. Yet beyond that milestone, details about her background, interests and daily life continue to intrigue those following the league’s favorite off-field story.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How old is Katie Hoofnagle?

Katie Hoofnagle was born in 1998, making her 27 or 28 years old during the 2025‑26 NFL season — a period in which she has become a familiar presence at Seahawks games alongside Sam Darnold. Her age places her close in life stage to the quarterback, and the couple first went public with their relationship on social media in 2023.

Katie Hoofnagle and Sam Darnold (Source: @_hoofy)

Advertisement

Katie Hoofnagle’s family

Katie Hoofnagle hails from the San Francisco Bay Area, where she grew up before heading to college in South Carolina. Although details about her immediate family are not widely publicized, she has shared moments with loved ones on social media, and her family was involved in celebrating her engagement to Darnold in July 2025.

Advertisement

Katie Hoofnagle’s career

Katie Hoofnagle graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2020 with a degree in marketing and a minor in nutrition. She also played club soccer during her time at school, starting more than 60 games.

Advertisement

Professionally, she has worked in loan management and account services roles, later moving into the healthcare technology sector. As of late 2024 and into 2025, she has been employed as a remote account manager for Renvio, a healthcare tech company.

How did Katie Hoofnagle and Sam Darnold meet? Their love story

The two likely met when both were based in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Katie Hoofnagle moved after college and Sam Darnold was playing for the Carolina Panthers in 2021‑22.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sam Darnold kisses his fiance Katie Hoofnagle in 2026. (Source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

They began dating privately before making their relationship Instagram‑official in June 2023 with a birthday tribute from her. Their bond deepened through moves tied to his career, including stops in San Francisco and Minnesota before settling in Seattle.

Advertisement

In July 2025, he proposed on a beach in Dana Point, California, sharing the moment with friends, family and followers online — a milestone the couple announced together and celebrated with loved ones.

Advertisement

Katie Hoofnagle’s social media

Katie has a active presence on Instagram under the handle @_hoofy, where she often shares personal moments, travel photos, and support for Darnold at NFL games. Her posts highlight everything from hiking and snowboarding to candid moments with the quarterback, giving followers a peek into their life together.

Advertisement

Her social posts in 2023 and 2025, from birthday tributes to engagement announcements, have helped elevate her public profile as part of one of the NFL’s most followed couples.

For the player’s last birthday, his partner wrote some sweet words on her personal account, which read: “Amidst the chaos of our everyday lives, every day spent with you is filled with an abundance of peace, laughter, presence, joy, and love. Here’s to another trip around the sun sharing good meals, good music, and good company. Happy 28th birthday to my better half, I love you more“.

Advertisement