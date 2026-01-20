JT Realmuto opens up on Phillies reunion with Bo Bichette involved

The Philadelphia Phillies were actively involved in negotiations for Bo Bichette in recent weeks. Reports even emerged of a successful meeting between the team and the player. However, Bichette ultimately signed with the New York Mets. In response, the Phillies shifted their focus to JT Realmuto, sealing a deal with him last week.

USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale reported that Realmuto shared his mindset before Bichette‘s announcement with the Mets. “J.T. Realmuto… acknowledged ‘it got hairy in the end’ knowing that he’d be out if the Phillies had secured Bo Bichette,” Nightengale disclosed.

Rumors about Realmuto’s signing were circulating even before whispers of Bichette’s meeting with the Phillies surfaced. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his reunion with Philadelphia, everything eventually aligned for him. Realmuto is now expected to make a significant impact in the upcoming regular season.

Meanwhile, Phillies president Dave Dombrowski how close the team was to signing Bichette. However, they ultimately finished as runners-up to the Mets, who successfully acquired the former Toronto Blue Jays star.

J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts.

Phillies’ response to Bichette’s decision

Despite Realmuto’s situation, the Phillies had high hopes of signing Bichette for the next season. His decision to join the Mets was a tough blow, and the Phillies front office shared his disappointment with the outcome.

In light of Bichette’s decision, the Phillies wasted no time exploring other opportunities. Meanwhile, Realmuto patiently awaited a decision from Philadelphia, keen to determine his destination for the upcoming season.

Prospects for additional signings

According to Dombrowski’s comments, the Phillies seem content with their current roster. This indicates that they may not pursue additional names in free agency, believing their team is well-equipped for the challenges of the next season.

