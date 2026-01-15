Phillies sign international prospect as Bo Bichette’s future remains uncertain

Bo Bichette stands out as one of the premier free agents in MLB this offseason. With multiple teams reportedly vying for his signature, the Philadelphia Phillies have emerged as a notable contender, reportedly engaging in discussions to bring Bichette on board for the next season.

In parallel, the Phillies are capitalizing on the international signing period. According to a report by former CBS Sports writer Jeff Kerr, Philadelphia is set to sign top-three prospect Francisco Renteria ahead of the next MLB season.

Amidst a wealth of options for international prospects in MLB this year, the Phillies are on course to acquire a player whose bat speed and raw power could provide significant enhancements to a roster that’s still hoping to secure Bichette for the upcoming season.

With reports suggesting the Toronto Blue Jays are taking a firm stance about Bichette, the Phillies are concentrating on building the remainder of their 40-man roster for the next season. They have already secured Kyle Schwarber and Jesus Luzardo, aiming for a substantial impact in the 2026 MLB season.

Bo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays plays second base.

Renteria’s signing bonus with the Phillies

Receiving a $4 million signing bonus, Renteria is eager to demonstrate his capabilities in the major leagues, contingent on the Phillies promoting him. He is anticipated to debut in the Dominican Baseball League with the team, potentially advancing to the majors in 2026.

Originating from Venezuela, a fertile ground for baseball talent, Renteria is expected to make a significant impact with the Phillies. Scouting reports suggest impressive statistics that he could validate against MLB-level competition.

Renteria’s scouting report

As per MLB.com‘s international scouting report, Renteria ranks among the top three prospects in this signing period, likely influencing the Phillies’ decision to prioritize him. His ratings include: Hit: 60 | Power: 65 | Run: 60 | Field: 60 | Overall: 60.

Amidst anticipation surrounding Bichette’s decision, the Phillies are diligently preparing for spring training camps, setting the stage for the commencement of the regular season.

