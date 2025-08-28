Phillies to receive boost from Hall of Famer in bid to rebound after loss to Mets

In a nostalgic nod to the past, a former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher will step onto the mound this Sunday night to kick off the critical closing series against the Atlanta Braves. After a tough loss to the New York Mets, the Phillies are determined to rebound, and the presence of a Hall of Famer could be pivotal in securing a much-needed victory.

The Phillies have announced that legendary pitcher and Hall of Famer Billy Wagner will ceremonially throw the first pitch at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday night. His participation could serve as a positive sign for a team eager to bounce back, especially as the competition for a postseason spot intensifies daily.

The recent setbacks against the Mets have placed the Phillies in a must-win situation for their remaining games. Given that the Mets have not been performing at their peak this season, the Phillies’ inability to capitalize on their opportunities has further widened the gap, complicating their pursuit of a Wild Card spot.

Facing them now are the formidable Braves, a team still in mathematical contention for at least a Wild Card berth. However, recent performances have left fans questioning if their postseason dreams might be deferred to the next season.

Phillies to rely on alternate uniform as they battle Braves

With the pressure mounting to secure a postseason position as they open their series against the Braves, the Phillies are pulling out all the stops. Beyond fielding their best talent, the team plans to revisit the blue uniforms they’ve previously worn to favorable outcomes earlier in the season.

Since May, the Phillies have not sported their blue uniforms in MLB games. Their most recent appearance in the blue jerseys was on May 29 against the Braves, where they split the games 1-1. Now, they hope to leverage this uniform choice again in pursuit of a crucial victory to edge closer to a postseason berth.

Throughout the regular season, the Phillies hold a 5-4 record against the Braves. Their last series in June culminated in a remarkable 2-1 victory for Philadelphia, highlighted by a stunning 13-0 win in the series opener—one of the most decisive results in MLB this season.

