Trending topics:
MLB

Rob Thomson reveals why Andrew Painter won’t pitch for Phillies in October

Philadelphia Phillies fans were watching Andrew Painter do his work in Triple-A, but now Rob Thomson has made it very clear that he will no longer be on the mound, and he revealed why.

By Richard Tovar

Andrew Painter poses for a portrait during the Phillies Photo Day on February 20, 2025 in Florida.
© Getty ImagesAndrew Painter poses for a portrait during the Phillies Photo Day on February 20, 2025 in Florida.

Rob Thomson knows the Philadelphia Phillies must be careful with the talented arms they have available in Triple-A, and one of them is Andrew Painter. The young pitcher has been in 26 games this year, most of them with Lehigh Valley, and will no longer be available due to fatigue.

This is how the Phillies’ manager revealed why Painter won’t play any more Triple-A games. It simply comes down to the young pitcher being tired. “He’s tired. To me, he’s had a really good year. He’s come through healthy,” Thomson told Grace Del Pizzo.

For Thomson, Painter’s year has been quite successful, which is also part of the reason for the decision for the pitcher to not play for the rest of the season. Painter finished with a 5.26 ERA in the 26 games he pitched in Triple-A in 2025.

Advertisement
Tweet placeholder

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Jim Harbaugh offers unexpected advice to Clayton Kershaw
MLB

Jim Harbaugh offers unexpected advice to Clayton Kershaw

Judge’s teammate reveals how playing for the Yankees completely boosted his career
MLB

Judge’s teammate reveals how playing for the Yankees completely boosted his career

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Espanyol live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026
Soccer

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Espanyol live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Castellanos reveals issue with Thomson communication
MLB

Castellanos reveals issue with Thomson communication

Better Collective Logo