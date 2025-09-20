Rob Thomson reveals why Andrew Painter won’t pitch for Phillies in October

Rob Thomson knows the Philadelphia Phillies must be careful with the talented arms they have available in Triple-A, and one of them is Andrew Painter. The young pitcher has been in 26 games this year, most of them with Lehigh Valley, and will no longer be available due to fatigue.

This is how the Phillies’ manager revealed why Painter won’t play any more Triple-A games. It simply comes down to the young pitcher being tired. “He’s tired. To me, he’s had a really good year. He’s come through healthy,” Thomson told Grace Del Pizzo.

For Thomson, Painter’s year has been quite successful, which is also part of the reason for the decision for the pitcher to not play for the rest of the season. Painter finished with a 5.26 ERA in the 26 games he pitched in Triple-A in 2025.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Developing story…