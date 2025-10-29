Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s teammate achieves milestone in World Series clash against Dodgers with Blue Jays

In a thrilling turn of events in Game 4 of the World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays, bolstered by the stellar performance of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., have evened the score 2-2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Guerrero Jr. emerged as a pivotal force, playing a crucial role in a game that added layers of complexity to the Dodgers’ championship quest.

Apart from Guerrero Jr., another standout for the Blue Jays was Shane Bieber. The pitcher achieved a remarkable milestone on Tuesday night, one that, according to Opta Stats, was unprecedented in MLB’s history. His contributions on the mound were instrumental in the team’s success.

Opta Stats highlighted Bieber’s achievement on their X account, noting, “Shane Bieber is the first pitcher in MLB history to miss the first 4+ months of the season on the DL/IL and win a World Series game that same year.” This remarkable feat underscores the impact Bieber has had in the postseason, proving vital for the Blue Jays’ title ambitions.

Bieber’s significant contributions on the mound could bode well for the Blue Jays as they progress. With fans already anticipating the team to deliver their best performance yet, the World Series now holds an air of uncertainty, casting doubt over the favorite’s path to the championship title.

Bieber’s postseason performance: A closer look

As the Blue Jays pursue their chance to capture the World Series title, Bieber is fully aware of the critical role he plays in their success. In the four postseason games he has participated in thus far, his performance has demonstrated his understanding of this responsibility.

Boasting two wins over 17.2 innings pitched, Bieber has proven himself to be a vital asset for manager Schneider as they navigate the remainder of the postseason. His impressive stats include 18 strikeouts, with only 20 hits, four runs, and two home runs allowed, underscoring his effectiveness on the mound.

The outlook is promising for the Blue Jays as they stand just three games away from a potential World Series victory this year. Bieber, alongside standout performer Vladimir Guerrero Jr., stands out as a key player on the roster with the potential to lead the team to MLB glory.

