What happens if the LA Dodgers win or lose to the Blue Jays today in Game 7 of 2025 MLB World Series?

The stage is set at Rogers Centre in Toronto as the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays gear up for the climactic Game 7 of the 2025 MLB World Series. No matter which way it swings, the night promises drama — every pitch, hit and defensive play will carry outsized importance. It’s a moment these players have trained for all season.

Both teams have shown their mettle to get here. The Dodgers, eyeing back-to-back championships, found a way to extend this series with a 3-1 win in Game 6. Yoshinobu Yamamoto starred, earning his second win of the Fall Classic and preserving Los Angeles’ hopes. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays, striving for their first title since 1993, have matched intensity with opportunity in every game.

Now comes the final act. For many of these players, this could define careers. With the series now tied, the pressure is immense — but so is the reward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if the Dodgers win?

If the Dodgers take Game 7, they will capture their second consecutive World Series title and become the first franchise to repeat since the 1998-2000 Yankees. Their pitching depth, led by Shohei Ohtani, could carry them across the finish line. Expect their experienced core to step up, leaning on postseason savvy and closing instincts.

Mookie Betts #50 and Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Dodgers celebrate with teammates after defeating the Blue Jays 3-1. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Advertisement

What happens if the Dodgers lose?

If the Dodgers fall in Game 7, the Blue Jays will claim their first World Series championship since 1993, igniting celebrations across Canada and rewriting recent franchise history.

Advertisement

see also How many Japanese players are on the Dodgers’ 2025 World Series roster?

Meanwhile, the Dodgers’ dream of repeating—becoming the first team to win back‑to‑back titles since the late 1990s—would end in abrupt disappointment, forcing a major offseason review of roster construction, strategy and postseason identity.

Advertisement

SurveyWho will win Game 7 of the 2025 MLB World Series? Who will win Game 7 of the 2025 MLB World Series? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Game 7 of the 2025 MLB World Series takes place tonight, Saturday, November 1 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, with first pitch scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET. With everything on the line, one night will decide it all.

Advertisement